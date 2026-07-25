Fuji music icon Wasiu “Kwam 1” Ayinde has responded to public allegations that he fathered and subsequently abandoned a 12-year-old girl, Azizat.

The singer addressed the matter while performing at the 10th coronation anniversary of the Onikate of Ikate, Lateef Adams. A video capturing his comments was shared with PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday by his media aide, Kunle Rasheed.

In the clip, the veteran musician neither confirmed knowing the accuser, Ogechi Eleana, nor acknowledged a romantic history. Instead, he dismissed the claims, advising those involved to leverage digital platforms.

“On your phone, turn on Bluetooth. Go to TikTok, then go to Facebook. Anybody who has an unnecessary pregnancy is just like a giveaway,” he remarked. “These children, don’t kill me. Go and say it on TikTok and other social media platforms.”

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Allegations

The controversy stems from an interview Ms Eleana granted to Feel Right News TV, in which she claimed she worked as the musician’s pedicurist and that their relationship spanned over seven years.

Ms Eleana alleged that she became pregnant with Azizat during that period. She claimed that when she informed the singer, he demanded she terminate the pregnancy and offered to provide funds for the procedure. After she declined, she alleged that he blocked her communication.

According to her account, she sought intervention from the late Kabiru Agbabiaka, who allegedly contacted the singer on her behalf. Ms Eleana further asserted that she visited the musician’s mother, who purportedly expressed emotional distress upon seeing the child, claiming the girl bore a striking resemblance to the singer.

Daughter’s appeal

Azizat, who accompanied her mother during the interview, appealed for support, noting that she has withdrawn from school.

“I’m a 12-year-old performer. I have written my own music based on my experiences, but I have not found anyone to help launch my career,” she said. “I heard my father is a billionaire, but I am not seeing that reality. People sometimes come to film me to help, but I end up disappointed. I see him supporting others with millions, but he refuses to come to my aid. My mother has been through a lot; he should come forward.”

Background

This is not the first time the singer has faced public scrutiny regarding his parental responsibilities. This newspaper reported in September 2024, that actress Bisola Badmus accused the musician of abandoning their son, Malik, and failing to provide financial support. Although the parties later reconciled publicly at a ceremony in Ikeja, the recurring nature of these claims has kept the musician’s private life in the headlines.