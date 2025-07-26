The Bariga Local Council Development Area (LCDA) has announced the renaming of several streets within the council and inaugurated community-focused projects.

The LCDA Chairman, Kolade Alabi, announced on Friday during the inauguration of a series of people-oriented projects.

According to a report by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the commissioned projects include a new legislative chamber, 21 roads spread across the LCDA, five primary health centres, three newly constructed primary schools, and a fire station.

Mr Alabi stated that these projects were designed to improve the council area’s infrastructure, education, and emergency response services.

Streets renaming

On Friday, Jubril Gawat, the Governor’s Special Adviser on New Media, confirmed the list of the renamed streets on his X (formerly Twitter) page.

Mr Alabi announced that Ilaje Road has been renamed King Sunny Ade Road, while Bariga Road is now Bola Ahmed Tinubu Way.

He said the Community Road in the Akoka area has been renamed Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu Road.

Additionally, the LCDA Chairman announced that Ajidagan Street has been renamed Olamide Adedeji (Baddo) Street, and the well-known Charly Boy Bus Stop is now (Olamide) Baddo Bus Stop.

He renamed Ifeanyi Street to Abolore Akande (9ice) Street and Ayodele Street in the Ladi-Lak area to Tony Tetuila Street.

In honour of the England and Arsenal footballer, Ilojo Crescent in Obanikoro was also renamed Bukayo Saka Street.

Explaining the motivation behind the renaming of the streets, Mr Alabi said: “As an administration, we took our time to reflect on a number of our people who have put the name of our local council out on the global map through their respective God given talents and craft.

“I also want to thank eminent personalities in our nation and our beloved state, as well as the Local Council, who have contributed immensely to the development of our nation and our state. Today, we will be officially renaming streets in honour of the legacies”

Proud governor

Mr Sanwo-Olu expressed pride in the leadership of Agboyi-Ketu and Bariga Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) following the commissioning of multiple projects in both councils.

In a statement posted on his X page on Friday, the governor praised the efforts of Dele Osinowo, Chairman of Agboyi-Ketu LCDA and Mr Alabi for fulfilling their commitments to residents.

He reaffirmed his administration’s continued support for all 57 local councils across the state, encouraging them to serve autonomously and with accountability.

“In Agboyi-Ketu, we opened the Otunba Bushura Alebiosu Multipurpose Building, a new primary school, an ICT Hub, the Oba Taiwo Adesegun Lamina Sports Centre, and four newly completed roads.

“In Bariga, I also commissioned 21 roads, three primary schools, five primary health centres, a fire station, and a legislative chamber. These projects are investments in our people and the future of our communities”, he said.

The governor urged LCDA residents to take ownership of the facilities by safeguarding and maintaining them.

He emphasised preserving their vibrancy for future generations, stating, “They belong to you.”

“Together, we will keep building a Lagos that works for all.”