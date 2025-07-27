In a major step toward the take-off of the newly established Federal University of Applied Sciences in Kachia, Kaduna State, Governor Uba Sani has donated official vehicles to key institution officials and pledged to support its infrastructural development.

The development followed the approval of 18 programmes for the university, which is scheduled to begin operation in September.

The vehicles, including official cars for the pro-chancellor and the vice-chancellor and a 32-seater bus for the students and staff, were presented during a strategic progress review meeting held in Kaduna.

The meeting was attended by members of the university’s council and other stakeholders, led by the Pro-Chancellor, Matthew Kukah, the Catholic Archbishop of the Sokoto Diocese.

The Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia, will commence academic activities in September.

Mr Sani has been at the forefront of efforts to ensure the institution begins on a strong footing, having played a central role in securing federal approval for its establishment.

During the meeting, the pro-chancellor and the vice-chancellor praised the governor’s leadership and commitment to higher education, citing his proactive interventions in securing temporary facilities, mobilising community support, and facilitating start-up logistics.

The governor said his administration was ready to provide essential infrastructure, including access roads, electricity, and water, while also assuring the university of security collaboration with law enforcement agencies.

He also promised to work closely with federal authorities to expedite the university’s full operationalisation.

18 programmes approved

The vice-chancellor of the university, William Qurix, announced in April that the Nigerian Universities Commission (NUC) approved 18 programmes for the university.

Mr Qurix said the programmes, beginning from the 2025/2026 academic session, are in key areas of basic medicine sciences, allied health sciences and computing.

Mr Quinix identified the approved programmes as Medicine and Surgery, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) Software Engineering, Doctor of Pharmacy, B.Sc. Information Technology, B.Sc. Computer Science and B.Sc. Cyber Security.

Others are B.Sc. Environmental Resource Management, B.Sc. Microbiology, B.Sc. Biotechnology, B.Sc. Anatomy, B.Sc. Physiology, B. Medical Laboratory Science, and B. Radiography.

B. Health Information Management, BNSc. Nursing Sciences, B.Sc. Architecture, B.Sc. Quantity Surveying, and B.Sc. Industrial Chemistry are also approved.