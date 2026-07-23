Veteran actor Hanks Anuku has spoken openly about how the death of the mother of his two children affected his career and nearly pushed him to withdraw from the world.

Anuku shared these details in a viral video recorded during what appeared to be a testimony session at the Mountain of God International Ministry (SMOGIM) in Abuja.

Although the actor did not disclose the identity of the mother of his children or the date of her passing, he previously revealed in March 2025 a desire to remarry following the collapse of his marriage to his Asaba-based ex-wife.

The 64-year-old, who spoke during an interview on Nollywood Hardcore, The Legend’s Untold Story, explained that his previous marriage failed due to incompatibility, leaving him traumatised and hesitant regarding new relationships. At the time, he confirmed he had a partner, and he described the death of the mother of his children as a deeply traumatic experience.

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“I want you all to understand that no one can be perfect. I have been through many traumatic situations. First, I lost my baby mama. I wanted to marry her, but she passed away too soon. She is the mother of my children, my son and my daughter, over there. I remember when I first met her; we were always together, and everything was fine.

“I don’t play games when I’m in a relationship with someone of the opposite sex; I’m devoted to that person, and no one else. That’s the way I’ve always lived my life, whether abroad, in Nigeria, or in any other country of the world. That’s my son. I never believed she would leave us so soon, and it hurts deep in my bones. I would have to sleep and not even call her anymore, for the rest of my life.”

Holy Spirit

Anuku added that he withdrew from society and lived in isolation as he struggled to come to terms with the loss, only finding healing and peace after his religious encounter. He expressed gratitude for the transformation in his life and stated that he is now dedicated to helping others accept the message of salvation.

“I was struck by the Holy Spirit and brought into the presence of God for deliverance, healing and divine comfort, which I now have. I’m not going to leave a presence like that easily anymore. I’m just going to keep giving thanks and making sure that others come to realise that salvation is necessary for a better life and a better tomorrow. I thank God for everyone here.

“Thank God for the pastor. I guess I’ll be bigger than this pretty soon, but it’s all good. Let’s take it one step at a time. I was feeling weighed down. I was feeling very heavy and uncomfortable. Now I feel as light as a feather, and as new as a baby. I have found joy after sorrow, and there’s a lot of laughter and dancing in me. If I let it out here, it will affect people positively, but I’m waiting for God to say ‘go’,” he added.

A fresh start

The actor further stated that he has turned over a new leaf, insisting that the viral videos circulating online do not accurately represent him.

PREMIUM TIMES previously reported that Anuku had repeatedly dismissed viral videos falsely suggesting he was mentally unstable, maintaining that the clips harmed his reputation, affected his career, and left him traumatised.

“I guess you must have seen a lot of stuff online about me, but I tell you something, that wasn’t me. Do I look like that now? Which one would you prefer? Well, God did it, and He did it, starting from here. They came looking for me. God sends strangers, angels and messengers to look for those He wants to use to propagate the gospel and win souls for the kingdom.

“I guess I got lucky, I got on the train. That’s why I’m here. I want to thank God for choosing a wretched sinner like me to be in His presence. To make the tongue of the weakened one cleave to the roof of their mouth.”