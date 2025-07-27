Nigeria’s most celebrated female footballer, Asisat Oshoala, has broken her silence over widespread rumours suggesting she had retired from international football.

Speaking with reporters in Morocco after Nigeria’s thrilling 3-2 comeback victory over Morocco in the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), the six-time African Player of the Year dismissed the claims as false and baseless.

Oshoala, who was largely a bit-part player in Morocco, had been the subject of intense speculation online, with many believing she had called time on her international career.

However, there had been no official announcement from the player herself.

Clearing the air, she said:

“I don’t know where that came from but agenda must agend. I get it, but I’m not bothered. I’m still here. I’m still playing. I’m still doing my job. That’s what I’m focused on.”

Oshoala, now 30, remains an active part of the Super Falcons as highlighted in her inclusion in Nigeria’s final 23-player squad for the just-concluded WAFCON

Words of wisdom

Reacting to Nigeria’s dramatic victory over Morocco, she encouraged young players and fans never to give up:

“I just think from today’s (Saturday) game, what I would say is don’t give up, keep fighting until the end. There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. If you believe, only if you believe. To be honest with you, I’m always ready. I always tell my girls like, stay ready anytime you can get called on, upon. And when you get called on, go out there and show yourselves.”

Glittering career

Oshoala’s glittering international career began in 2013 when she made her senior debut under interim coach Edwin Okon in a friendly match against Japan.

A year later, she shot to global fame at the 2014 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Canada, where she was named the tournament’s best player and top scorer with seven goals.

Later that same year, she was instrumental in Nigeria’s triumph at the African Women’s Championship, where she was also named Player of the Tournament.

In recognition of her achievements, she was conferred with the national honour of Member of the Order of the Niger (MON) by former President Goodluck Jonathan.

Oshoala has since played in three consecutive FIFA Women’s World Cups (2015, 2019, and 2023), scoring in all three and becoming the first African to do so.

She has also won multiple continental titles with Nigeria, lifting the WAFCON trophy in 2014, 2016, 2018, and again in 2024.

Despite injuries and tactical decisions affecting her minutes in recent tournaments, her impact on the team has remained undeniable.