Nigerian comedian and singer, Otolorin Kehinde Peter, popularly known as Kennyblaq, will return to the stage this Sunday for the sixth edition of his annual comedy concert, The Oxymoron of Kennyblaq.

The event, themed ‘The Bridge’, is scheduled to be held at the Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. Organisers state that the concert will feature a blend of comedy, music, and live performances from some of the country’s leading entertainers.

Kennyblaq has built a reputation as one of Nigeria’s most recognisable music comedians, carving out a niche by combining stand-up comedy with live singing. Since launching The Oxymoron several years ago, the annual concert has evolved into one of the comedian’s signature events, consistently attracting audiences from across the country’s entertainment industry.

What to expect

According to the organisers, this year’s edition will feature performances by comedians including Destalker, Akpororo, Acapella, Dexmond, Phronesis, and Mr Paul, with additional guest appearances expected throughout the evening. Guests will also be treated to an after-party featuring various DJs and hypemen following the main show.

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‘The Bridge’

Speaking ahead of the event, Kennyblaq explained that the theme reflects his desire to use entertainment to connect people across different backgrounds.

“‘The Bridge’ is about connection—connecting people through laughter, music, and moments they’ll never forget,” he said. “We’ve raised the bar for 6.0, and Lagos should get ready because this is going to be an amazing show like no other.”

The organisers described this year’s edition as a fusion of comedy and music designed to create an immersive live entertainment experience.

From rising comedian to entertainment brand

Kennyblaq began his comedy career in 2008 and rose to prominence through performances at major comedy events across Nigeria. His distinctive style, which integrates music with traditional stand-up, has earned him numerous awards and widespread recognition in the industry.

In 2021, he became the first home-based West African comedian to have a comedy special licensed by Netflix, further expanding his reach beyond Nigeria. Over the years, The Oxymoron has hosted some of Nigeria’s biggest names in comedy and music, becoming a permanent fixture on the national entertainment calendar. Previous editions have drawn thousands of attendees and featured performances from elite entertainers.

According to the organisers, this year’s event is supported by several brands, including FirstBank, MKH Properties, Domino’s Pizza Nigeria, Cold Stone Creamery (by Eat’n’Go), Minimie, VMO Aero (powered by Bitachon), Jerold, and 1207 Foods.

The sixth edition of The Oxymoron of Kennyblaq will hold this Sunday at the Eko Convention Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos, with tickets available through authorised ticketing platforms.