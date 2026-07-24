In the name of Allah, Most Merciful, the Bestower of Mercy.

Praise be to Allah, who made His religion manifest among the worlds, made firm the hearts of His believing allies, and saved them from the plots of the wrongdoing people. I bear witness that there is no deity worthy of worship except Allah alone, without partner, and I bear witness that Muhammad is His servant and Messenger. May Allah send His peace and many blessings upon him. To proceed:

Dear brothers and sisters! Know that, the Noble Qur’an is the ultimate, unchanged word of Allah the Most High. It is a living, breathing guide meant to shape our character, heal our hearts, and completely transform society. Its words carry unmatched power that turns despair into hope, anxiety into tranquility, and brokenness into strength. Allah the Almighty declares:

“And We send down of the Qur’an that which is healing and mercy for the believers…” (Qur’an, 17:82]

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The Noble Qur’an is not just for recitation; it is a remedy for spiritual, mental and physical ailments. When you feel lost, heavy-hearted, or spiritually disconnected, turning to the Qur’an with sincerity acts as a soothing balm. It addresses the unseen diseases of the heart—envy, arrogance, and doubt—replacing them with certainty, peace, and unwavering gratitude.

Throughout history, the Noble Qur’an has taken broken, divided, and struggling people and transformed them into leaders of civilisation. It provides a complete, beautiful moral compass. Qur’anic verses like “Verily, with hardship, there is ease” (Qur’an, 94:5-6) serve as powerful reminders that no trial is permanent. It is an eye-opening reality check that anchors Muslim believers in the truth, teaching us that every difficulty is simply a test of our faith and reliance on the Almighty.

When you need a motivational reminder of the power and comfort the Noble Qur’an brings, reflect on these beautiful Qur’anic verses:

“Those who believe and whose hearts find rest in the remembrance of Allah. Verily, in the remembrance of Allah do hearts find rest.” [Qur’an, 13:28]

“So do not weaken and do not grieve, and you will be superior if you are true believers.” [Qur’an, 3:139]

“And whoever relies upon Allah – then He is sufficient for him.” [Qur’an, 65:3]

“Allah does not charge a soul except with that within its capacity.” [Qur’an, 2:286]

The stories within the Qur’an are profound tools for building character. Consider the story of Prophet Yusuf (AS). Betrayed by his brothers and sold into slavery, he faced years of immense hardship. Yet, because of his unwavering patience and reliance on the Qur’anic teachings of forgiveness and trust in Allah’s decree, he ultimately triumphed. When he had the ultimate power to punish his brothers, he chose grace and forgiveness. This story teaches us that true strength lies not in revenge, but in patience, kindness, and surrendering to Allah’s grand design.

Dear brothers and sisters! One day, the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) mentioned the Dajjal (the Antichrist) and the greatness of his trial and fitnah. He then advised his Ummah, saying:

“Whoever among you sees him, let him recite the opening verses of Surah al-Kahf,” then he said: “O servants of Allah! Remain firm!” [Narrated by al-Tirmidhi]

Our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) calls out to you to remain firm upon your religion. Do not let any deceiver who lies against Allah tempt you. He advises you with the greatest means of remaining firm in the face of the most powerful trials: the Noble Qur’an.

He (Peace be upon him) advises you with the opening verses of Surah al-Kahf, where you remember those youths who believed in their Lord, were patient upon their religion, remained firm in the Oneness of Allah their Lord, and chose a dark cave to escape with their Iman (faith). They were not deceived by the worldly life of kings and politicians. Thus, if you see the Dajjal—who brings forth the treasures of the earth to call you to worship him—remember the firmness of the youths who believed in their Lord, so He increased them in guidance.

Respected brothers and sisters! Consider the advice of the Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) to Huzaifah, may Allah be pleased with him, when he asked:

“O Messenger of Allah! Is there any evil after this good that we are in which we should beware of?” He said to him: “O Huzaifah! Hold fast to the Book of Allah, learn it, and follow what is in it; that is better for you.” [Narrated by Abu Dawud and Ibn Hibban]

No doubt, the Noble Qur’an is the way out of trials and the greatest cause for remaining firm upon the truth when the waves of falsehood surge. We uphold it through faith, recitation, understanding, action, and seeking its judgment. Did our Lord, the Glorified, not say:

“Say, [O Muhammad], ‘The Pure Spirit has brought it down from your Lord in truth to make firm those who believe and as guidance and good tidings for the Muslims.’” [Surah al-Nahl: 102]?

Indeed, the Muslim needs the “strengtheners” of the Qur’an at all times. For this reason, the Qur’an was revealed to our beloved Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) throughout his life after his mission began. Whenever he faced trials and calamities, the verses of the Noble Qur’an descended like rain, through which Allah would make the hearts firm. Allah, the Glorified, said:

“And those who disbelieve say, ‘Why was the Qur’an not revealed to him all at once?’ Thus [it is] that We may strengthen thereby your heart. And We have spaced it distinctly.” [Surah al-Furqan: 32]

And you may ask: What are the Qur’anic factors that grant firmness to the hearts during trials, hardships, and calamities?

The foundation of firmness during hardships is your knowledge that firmness comes from Allah alone. He is the One who guides, grants success, and makes firm the hearts of the Muslim believers, just as He abandons, misguides, and causes the hearts of the wrongdoers to deviate. Therefore, your faith and your clinging to Him and His revelation are the keys to steadfastness and correctness. Allah the Exalted said:

“And indeed, they were about to tempt you away from that which We revealed to you in order to make you invent about Us something else; and then they would have taken you as a friend. And if We had not strengthened you, you would have almost inclined to them a little.” [Surah al-Isra: 73-74]

And He, the Glorified, said:

“Allah keeps firm those who believe, with the firm word, in worldly life and in the Hereafter. And Allah sends astray the wrongdoers. And Allah does what He wills.” [Surah Ibrahīm: 27]

The Muslim believer remains firm through Allah when he believes in Him and is certain that He is the One who disposes of all affairs. The entire universe is in His Hand; He is the Predominant over His affairs. No good occurs except by His grace, and no harm happens except by His permission.

He knows the plotting of the disbelievers and the schemes of the wrongdoers, and He, the Glorified, is the best of planners, and His plan is firm. He has an established law regarding His allies and His enemies: He decrees salvation and the final outcome for the Muslim believers, and He destroys His disbelieving enemies. The Qur’an informs you of this and relates to you reports that increase you in certainty.

Allah the Exalted said to His Prophet (Peace be upon him):

“And each story We relate to you from the news of the messengers is that by which We make firm your heart.” [Surah Hud: 120]

Dear servants of Allah! Among the greatest strengtheners of the heart is to maintain good expectations and hope in Allah. Thus, you see ease alongside hardship, and good hidden within evil. You see Allah’s relief and His near victory, and that He protects His believing servants. For He is the One who accepted the repentance of Adam, and gave victory to Nuh, Hud, Salih, and Shuʿaib over the wrongdoing people. He saved Ibrahim from the fire and made his enemies the greatest losers.

He saved Lut and his family, brought Yusuf out of the well and the prison, dried the seabed for Musa, saved Yunus from distress, healed Ayyub from his illness, answered the prayer of Zakariyyah by granting him a child, raised Isa up alive and honoured from among the criminal Jews, and gave victory and honour to His Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) over the polytheists. This is His prevailing decree, the Glorified, as He said:

“And Our word has already preceded for Our servants, the messengers, that indeed, they would be those given victory and that indeed, Our soldiers will be the victors.” [Surah al-Saffat: 171-173]

Dear brothers and sisters! When you read the Qur’an, you find within it Allah’s sufficiency for whoever believes in Him and relies upon Him—that He is enough for the servant and his protector. The extent of Allah’s protection and support is based on the level of one’s servitude to Him. Have you not heard the report of our Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) and his companions in the words of the Glorified:

“Those Muslim believers who responded to Allah and the Messenger after injury had struck them. For those who did good among them and feared Allah is a great reward—those to whom the people said, ‘Indeed, the people have gathered against you, so fear them.’ But it only increased them in faith, and they said, ‘Sufficient for us is Allah, and He is the best Disposer of affairs.’ So they returned with favour from Allah and bounty, no harm having touched them. And they pursued the pleasure of Allah, and Allah is the possessor of great bounty.” [Surah Ali Imran: 172-174]

Indeed, among the greatest strengtheners of the heart is faith in the Last Day—and that it is a day surely coming, in which Allah will judge between the creation. Every soul will be compensated for what its hands have earned; the criminal oppressors will not escape His punishment, and the deeds of the Muslim believers will not be lost without reward. When you are certain of a Paradise whose width is like the heavens and the earth, a single dip into it will make you forget all the misery of this world.

Consider the magicians of Pharaoh (Fir’aun); they came to fight the religion of Allah seeking wealth. Pharaoh (Fir’aun) gave them glad tidings and promised them power and status, and they were eager for it. They entered the round of falsehood, priding themselves on Pharaoh’s power. But when Allah showed them the Truth, they fell in prostration to the Lord of the worlds. Pharaoh (Fir’aun) then turned their worldly luxury into a living hell, yet they remained firm only because they preferred Allah and the Gardens of Delight. Allah the Exalted said:

“So the magicians fell down in prostration. They said, ‘We have believed in the Lord of Harun and Musa.’ Pharaoh (Fir’aun) said, ‘You believed him before I gave you permission. Indeed, he is your leader who has taught you magic. So I will surely cut off your hands and your feet on opposite sides, and I will surely crucify you on the trunks of palm trees, and you will surely know which of us is more severe in giving punishment and more enduring.’ They said, ‘Never will we prefer you over what has come to us of clear proofs and over He who created us. So decree whatever you are to decree. You can only decree for this worldly life. Indeed, we have believed in our Lord that He may forgive us our sins and what you compelled us to of magic. And Allah is better and more enduring.’ Indeed, whoever comes to his Lord as a criminal—indeed, for him is Hell; he will neither die therein nor live. But whoever comes to Him as a believer having done righteous deeds—for those will be the highest degrees, Gardens of perpetual residence beneath which rivers flow, wherein they abide eternally. And that is the reward of him who purifies himself.” [Surah Taha: 70-76]

Among the greatest strengtheners of the heart is feeling a sense of honour and superiority through the guidance Allah has revealed. Most people are driven by a sense of tyranny; they are impressed by their own intellects, ideas, and philosophies, thinking they can do without Allah’s revelation and believing they are upon something significant. Then they go astray and become lost. However, the moment the darkness of ignorance and whims approaches the Muslim believer, he shines the lights of the Qur’an upon them until they vanish, and Allah wipes away all falsehoods.

It is your right, O Muslim believer, not to be overtaken by the fears of destruction, for you are superior by your faith. This is what Allah advised Musa, peace be upon him, as He said:

“And Musa sensed within himself apprehension. We said, ‘Fear not. Indeed, it is you who are superior.’” [Surah Taha: 67-68]

Allah also advised the Muslim believers with this, saying:

“So do not weaken and do not grieve, and you are superior if you are true believers.” [Surah Ali Imran: 139]

The Noble Qur’an strengthens you by erasing ignorance from you. It informs you of the causes of victory, introduces you to your enemies, and clarifies their goals and plans. In fact, it reveals to you their motives and secrets, explains their psychological impulses and what their chests conceal, and beyond that, it guides you to the path of salvation from their evils. Allah the Exalted said:

“O you who believe, do not take as intimates those other than yourselves, for they will not spare you any ruin. They wish for that which fatigues you. Hatred has already appeared from their mouths, and what their breasts conceal is greater. We have certainly made clear to you the signs, if you will use reason. Here you are loving them but they do not love you, and you believe in all of the Scripture. And when they meet you, they say, ‘We believe.’ But when they are alone, they bite their fingertips at you in rage. Say, ‘Die in your rage. Indeed, Allah is Knowing of that within the breasts.’ If good touches you, it distresses them; but if harm strikes you, they rejoice at it. And if you are patient and fear Allah, their plot will not harm you at all. Indeed, Allah is encompassing of what they do.” [Surah Ali Imran: 118-120]

Respected brothers and sisters! Indeed, among the greatest strengtheners of the heart during trials is that the Qur’an gives you insight into the path of the Prophets and those who followed them until Allah gave victory to His religion through them. It tells you about taking precautions and preparing strength; it pulls you out of the clutches of helplessness and the illusions of weakness.

It tells you how Prophet Nuh built the Ark of salvation just before the Flood, how Prophet Yusuf prepared a plan of safety during the years of drought, how Prophet Dawud made coats of mail and measured the links, how Zul-Qarnain built the dam against Gog and Magog (Yajuj and Majuj), and how the Muslim believers migrated from the oppression of the disbelievers and secluded themselves for their religion—so Allah spread out His mercy for them, strengthened them, and gave them victory.

This is the path that the Noble Qur’an has outlined in the words of Allah, the Exalted:

“And let not those who disbelieve think they will escape. Indeed, they will not cause failure to Allah. And prepare against them whatever you are able of power and of steeds of war by which you may terrify the enemy of Allah and your enemy and others besides them whom you do not know but whom Allah knows. And whatever you spend in the cause of Allah will be fully repaid to you, and you will not be wronged.” [Surah al-Anfal: 59-60]

Respected servants of Allah! Reading the Qur’an is more than a religious duty—it is a source of spiritual healing, inner peace, and deep personal transformation. Across the world, millions turn to the Qur’an for guidance, comfort, and a renewed sense of purpose. Its verses speak directly to the heart, reminding Muslim believers of Allah’s mercy, wisdom, and presence in every moment. Whether read silently, recited aloud, or listened to with reflection, the Qur’an has the power to illuminate the soul and strengthen one’s connection with the Creator (Allah).

One of the greatest spiritual benefits of reading the Qur’an is the sense of calm it brings. The rhythmic recitation and divine words soothe the mind, ease anxiety, and bring serenity to the heart. Many Muslims describe feeling an immediate sense of relief and emotional balance after reciting even a few verses. The Qur’an provides answers to life’s challenges, reminders of patience, and encouragement to trust in Allah’s plan—all of which contribute to emotional and spiritual well-being.

The Qur’an is a complete guide meant to lead Muslim believers toward goodness in every part of life—faith, relationships, character, justice, and personal growth. Every verse carries wisdom that can help shape a more compassionate, disciplined, and meaningful life. Reading the Qur’an regularly strengthens one’s moral compass and helps align daily choices with divine guidance. It teaches humility, gratitude, honesty, and kindness—qualities that elevate both the soul and society.

Consistent recitation nurtures a close and intimate relationship with Allah. When a Muslim believer reads the Qur’an, they are engaging with the words of their Creator—words filled with mercy, warnings, promises, and hope. Through reflection, a person begins to feel Allah’s closeness, realising that divine help, forgiveness, and love are always within reach. This spiritual connection brings purpose to worship and inspires one to lead a life rooted in faith and sincerity.

Among the chapters of the Qur’an, Surah Yasin holds a special place in the hearts of many Muslim believers. Often called the “Heart of the Qur’an,” it carries profound spiritual benefits and messages of hope. Reciting Surah Yasin brings comfort during difficult times and strengthens trust in Allah’s decree. Its verses speak powerfully about the signs of creation, the reality of the Hereafter, and the mercy of Allah. Many Muslim believers find peace, clarity, and renewed faith through reflecting on its words. Whether recited daily or during moments of need, Surah Yasin offers spiritual healing and a deeper sense of connection with the divine.

Reading the Noble Qur’an instills a sense of mindfulness that extends into daily life. Verses that emphasise gratitude, patience, humility, and justice influence one’s behaviour long after the recitation ends. This mindfulness helps Muslim believers remain conscious of their actions, speech, and intentions—ultimately leading to a more spiritually grounded life.

Every letter of the Qur’an brings immense reward. The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) taught that reciting the Qur’an increases good deeds, elevates spiritual status, and brings blessings into one’s life. This motivates many Muslim believers to read daily, even if only a few verses. Over time, these small moments of recitation build a strong spiritual foundation that enriches both this life and the next.

The spiritual power of reading the Noble Qur’an is transformational. It brings peace to the heart, guidance to the mind, and light to the soul. Whether through the deep lessons found throughout its chapters or the special blessings of Surah Yasin, the Qur’an remains a timeless source of mercy and spiritual strength. Making it part of daily life opens the door to continuous growth, healing, and closeness to Allah.

Finally, dear brothers and sisters! Know that, the Qur’an is the ultimate fortress for the Muslim believer. Reciting it for protection engages divine power to shield against the evil eye, black magic, envy, and unseen harms. It transforms homes from empty spaces into sanctuaries of peace and nourishes the soul.

Ayatul-Kursi (The Verse of the Throne, Qur’an, 2:255): Known as the greatest verse in the Qur’an. Reciting it before sleep ensures a divine guard protects you all night, and Shaitan (Satan) cannot come near you.

The Mu’awwizatain (Surah Al-Falaq and Surah An-Nas): The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) instructed reciting these chapters three times every morning and evening for complete protection. They serve as an efficacious remedy against malicious whispers, the dark night, and the evil eye.

Surah Al-Baqarah: The Prophet Muhammad (Peace be upon him) stated that Shaitan (Satan) flees from any house in which this Surah is recited.

A powerful compilation of specific protective verses from the Qur’an, traditionally read as a daily spiritual shield against all unseen forces.

The power of the Qur’an isn’t in a single reading, but in consistent connection. Regular morning and evening recitations, or Azkar, act as spiritual armour against malevolent individuals and negative thoughts.

The Noble Qur’an teaches that Muslim believers will only ever be struck by what Allah has decreed. Surrendering your fears to His word anchors your heart in deep tranquility and cures ailments of the spirit.

Merely contemplating and understanding the divine message allows your heart to rise above the stresses of worldly life, bringing pure happiness and peace.

Ya Allah, assist us and do not assist against us; grant us victory and do not grant victory over us; plan for us and do not plan against us; and grant us victory over those who transgress against us.

Ya Allah, grant us security in our homelands, and rectify our leaders and those in authority over us. Place our leadership under those who fear You, who are mindful of You, and follow Your pleasure.

Our Lord, give us in this world that which is good and in the Hereafter that which is good and protect us from the punishment of the Fire.

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds, and may the salutations of peace, security and blessings be upon our beloved Prophet Muhammad, upon his family, upon all his Companions and true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Safar 09, 1448 AH (July 24, 2026).