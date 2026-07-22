GLG Communications has honoured 50 outstanding public relations and strategic communications professionals at the fifth edition of the PR Power List Soirée and Awards, held in Lagos as part of activities marking World PR Day 2026.

The invitation-only event took place on Friday at the Alliance Française, Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, under the theme, “The Golden Age of Strategic Public Relations.”

The annual PR Power List is recognised as one of Africa’s leading platforms celebrating excellence in public relations and strategic communications.

It recognises professionals whose work over the past year has delivered measurable impact by shaping organisations, influencing public discourse, strengthening institutions and advancing the communications profession.

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Power list process

According to the organisers, honourees were selected through extensive research, independent assessment and jury deliberations involving communications experts from Nigeria and across the world.

President of the jury, Kwame Senou, said the selection process prioritised the real impact of public relations over public visibility, focusing on professionals whose work influenced decisions, protected institutions, and shaped important conversations.

Categories, Recognitions

The 2026 edition featured four award categories: Rising Voices, Changemakers, Community Impact and Fourth Estate, recognising excellence across corporate communications, government, agencies, media and social impact.

Among those recognised in the Rising Voices category were Adeola Adejokun of FCMB Group, Anne Ezeh of Afreximbank, Femi Adeniran of Airtel Nigeria, Hakama Sidi-Ali of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Olayinka Ijabiyi of FirstBank, Omotola Oyebanjo of CIMMYT, Oyinade Adegite of GTCO, Sylva Ifedigbo of IHS Towers and Tosin Adefeko of AT3 Resources.

The Changemakers category honoured Anthony Chiejina of Dangote Industries, Emeka Oparah of Airtel Africa, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) President Dr Ike Neliaku, Ijeoma Balogun of Redrick PR, Israel Jaiye Opayemi of Chain Reactions Africa, Damilola Ogunbiyi of Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL), Victoria Uwadoka of Nestlé Nigeria and Yushau Shuaib of PRNigeria, among others.

In the Community Impact category, Tolulope Olorundero of Mosron Communications and PRWF Global was recognised for the fifth consecutive year. At the same time, the late John Ajayi, founder of Marketing Edge, received a posthumous Legacy Award in recognition of his contributions to public relations and strategic communications. Joshua Ajayi, Peter Ukhurebor and Tomiwa Aladekomo were also honoured.

The Fourth Estate category celebrated excellence in journalism and media, with organisations including Nairametrics, ARISE News and BusinessDay among the recipients.

Discussions

The evening also featured a keynote fireside conversation on “The Golden Age of Strategic Public Relations: Driving National and Corporate Excellence,” led by Dr Ike Neliaku, alongside a cross-sector panel discussion titled “Commanding the Stage: Strategic PR and the New African Narrative.”

The extensive panel session included Founder and CEO of SBB Media, Emmy and Peabody Award -winning Journalist Stephanie Busari, Managing Director of Dentsu Agyle, Marian Ogaziechi, Founder of KGL FWD, Autumn Marie, and Communications Strategist, Founder of CAST PR, Babajide Benson, who collectively discussed Africa’s future and strategy for advancing public relations.

Other highlights included networking sessions, exhibition showcases, the official unveiling of the 2026 PR Power List, special award presentations and an after-party attended by public relations practitioners, business executives, government officials and media professionals.

Glazia Magazine

As part of the celebrations, GLG Communications also unveiled the 2026 PR Power List Special Issue of Glazia Magazine. The commemorative edition features the complete list of the 50 honourees, alongside exclusive interviews with industry leaders and creatives, as well as in-depth features exploring the people, ideas and conversations shaping business, culture and strategic communications.

The special issue complements the official 2026 PR Power List published by The Guardian on July 16, offering readers a more detailed and celebratory look at this year’s honourees and the evolving public relations landscape. It is available for purchase through Glazia Magazine’s official platforms.

Now in its fifth year, the PR Power List has become a major benchmark for recognising excellence in strategic communications across Nigeria and Africa.

GLG Communications organise the initiative in partnership with The Guardian. It is supported by organisations including the Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA), the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO), The Holding Opinion & Public (THOP), the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) and Alliance Française.