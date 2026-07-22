Mr Tinubu is seeking a second term on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), with Vice President Kashim Shettima remaining his running mate. He is expected to face familiar rivals, including Peter Obi of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) and Atiku Abubakar of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), in the 2027 presidential election.

Mrs Tinubu remarked on Tuesday during her first official visit to the Akwete Weaving Cooperative Village in Abia State, where she unveiled a ₦2 billion intervention to revive the community’s traditional weaving industry.

Akwete

Akwete is a handwoven textile indigenous to Akwete in Abia State. Renowned for its intricate patterns and durability, the fabric is one of Nigeria’s oldest traditional textiles and has been woven for generations, largely by women in the community.

The First Lady said she had become fond of the fabric because of its soft texture and promised to adopt it more often if, in her words, “God brings my husband in a second time.”

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

“I love Aso Oke, but the Aso Oke is too heavy for my head nowadays; some are so stiff, and they bruise me. For the quality and texture of Akwete, I told Her Excellency that if God brings my husband in a second time, I’ll be wearing a buba and wrapper made from Akwete.

“I am going to be wearing that because it is very soft, breathable cotton. I saw young people in their families doing the same thing. So it is a craft transferred from generation to generation.”

Mrs Tinubu also urged Africans to preserve their cultural heritage by ensuring younger generations remain connected to indigenous traditions and crafts.

Akwete initiative

The First Lady unveiled the ₦2 billion intervention to support the Akwete Weaving Cooperative and strengthen the centuries-old weaving tradition.

She praised the women in the cooperative for preserving the craft across generations and encouraged Nigerians to wear Akwete fabrics to promote local artisans and indigenous industries.

Mrs Tinubu added that she deliberately avoided preparing a formal speech because she wanted the visit to be an opportunity for a personal interaction with the women.

Commends Otti

Mrs Tinubu also commended Abia State Governor Alex Otti, describing him as “a good man.”

She disclosed that she had previously contacted the governor’s wife, Priscilla Chidinma Otti, to seek information on the history of Akwete weaving.

“I just wanted to meet with these women and hear their story. My husband even said I was getting frustrated because I was determined to come. Otti is a good man. He’s a very good man, and I want to thank you.

“I remember calling you, looking for your wife, concerning Akwete. I thank God we are finally here.”

Previous remarks

The comments come weeks after Mrs Tinubu drew criticism for encouraging vulnerable Nigerians to explore small-scale businesses such as frying akara and roasting corn while urging

successful Afrobeats artistes to support the less privileged rather than buying expensive cars.

Many Nigerians argued that her remarks failed to reflect the country’s economic realities, stating that citizens were more concerned about inflation, unemployment and the rising cost of living than private philanthropy.