Indeed, few figures in Nigeria’s politics have cut through the noise quite like Senator Adeola, who epitomises industrial grit and now stands as a quiet model of renewal. What makes Adeola remarkable is not the flash of his campaigns or the polish of his rhetoric, but the steady, almost old-fashioned wisdom that marked him long before he ever sought higher office. Voters didn’t just elect him to his previous and current political offices. They adore the version of leadership he genuinely represents: thoughtful, substantive, and rooted in lived experience, rather than ideology.

In some obvious ways, the whole episode is sad: the situation should never have descended into insults. But in other ways, the moment revealed something fundamental: transactional politics.

In an era of sound bites, viral outrage, and performative politics, what happened between Senator Iyabo Obasanjo and Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (famously known as Yayi) should not surprise us. In political optics, public altercations are rarely just personal; they are symptomatic of broader structural shifts. The political brawl may appear on the surface as another episode of viral outrage. Yet, as the electoral cycle approaches and the political temperature rises across the country, the episode serves as a clarifying lens through which to view the changing dynamics of politics and power. It is simply a friction between legacy establishment dynamics and a modern, strategy-driven ground game.

Nearly a decade ago, I analysed this emerging dynamic in an article published in ThisDay on 10 March, 2017, titled “Senator Adeola in an Age of Disruptive Politics.” Drawing on former British Prime Minister Tony Blair’s words that “Outrage is easy; strategy is hard. Outrage provides necessary motivation. But only strategy can deliver victory.” I argued that Adeola was systematically redefining voter engagement in Ogun State.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

As a stakeholder with personal roots cutting across the three geopolitical zones of the state, with a mother from Ilaro, a father from Abeokuta, and a wife from Ijebu — my interest in the governance of our dear state is both personal and professional. As a policy advisor and entrepreneur, I am essentially concerned about how policy initiatives can drive economic growth, make the state a destination for businesses, and attract people seeking a great place of residence.

In that 2017 piece, I wrote that “Yayi is moving away from the traditional ways of connecting and interacting with voters. An early bird in political campaign with unusual money in his wallet, town hall meetings, field organizers approach, conclaves with influencers, and mixed media have been used by Yayi to get to where he is… Interestingly, political establishments in Ogun State, where Yayi now has a superior ground game, building political infrastructure to become the next governor, are not looking through the prism of Yayi’s politics; they are stuck with the old ideas of regions and endorsements of the establishment.”

With just a few months to the elections and temperature in politics rising, the tension this time in Ogun State politics is healthy for democracy. At least we now know what happened in the kitchen that burnt the palace.

Of course, the public mood is supportive of Senator Adeola’s response to blackmail politics. But the challenge before him is to continue to focus on building coalitions and prioritising what matters to the people of Ogun State. Selectively focusing on this will be essential to his success, not only at the polls but when he starts to govern the state.

Indeed, few figures in Nigeria’s politics have cut through the noise quite like Senator Adeola, who epitomises industrial grit and now stands as a quiet model of renewal. What makes Adeola remarkable is not the flash of his campaigns or the polish of his rhetoric, but the steady, almost old-fashioned wisdom that marked him long before he ever sought higher office. Voters didn’t just elect him to his previous and current political offices. They adore the version of leadership he genuinely represents: thoughtful, substantive, and rooted in lived experience, rather than ideology.

Adeola’s ascent began not as a career politician, but as an accountant who knows what the outcome of a budget line item will mean for business and people. As a gubernatorial candidate, he entered the race at a time when his state needs someone of his pedigree to build more than roads, but economic prosperity, leveraging the state’s abundant resources. While others chased national headlines with culture-war theatrics, Adeola ran on something simpler and rarer: practical problem-solving. His first campaign for the Ogun West Senate seat emphasised listening tours – hundreds of them — where he took notes more than gave speeches. Residents spoke of years of neglect by previous governments, failing schools, and families leaving for brighter prospects elsewhere. Adeola’s response was never a slogan; it was data-driven pilots: workforce retraining tied directly to local needs, incentives for small business owners and manufacturers to stay and expand, and education reforms that prioritised vocational paths alongside college tracks.

In his current ambition, critics initially dismissed him as too earnest and an impostor from Lagos. He reminded them of his cradle years in Ilaro, explaining that his return to his root was for good governance. His campaigns gained momentum precisely because they felt authentic. He refused backdoor politics, opting instead for transparent town hall meetings streamed live without heavy editing. Supporters praised his courage and willingness to return home to help a state that needs him more than Lagos does – a rare political humility for someone who had Lagos’ most critical voting population under his influence as a senator representing Lagos West.

It is no surprise that by the time he announced his gubernatorial bid, Adeola had cultivated a coalition that transcended traditional divides: a constituency that appreciates his focus on trade skills, suburban families seeking better schools, and elected officers across the state, including former and current councillors, House of Assembly members, senators, and governors drawn to his emphasis on people-oriented, efficient government, rather than expansive spending.

None of this is to say Adeola is without flaws or critics. Some have pointed to a road project funded in Ogun West with money from the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education (NCAOOSCE). Detractors are querying other matters. These tensions are healthy in a democracy; what matters is that Adeola has earned the public’s goodwill by positioning himself as someone who treats governance as stewardship rather than conquest.

What voters adore and continue to value is a leader who leads with intellectual honesty, respects differing views, and focuses on measurable outcomes over performative victories. In a polarised nation hungry for competence, Adeola stands as proof that wisdom still resonates. He reminds us that effective leadership isn’t about dominating the news cycle, but about quietly improving lives in ways that compound over time.

As Adeola remains a man to watch and people wonder why his model is working, the lesson is clear: Nigerians are ready for leaders who prioritise substance, listen deeply, and deliver results.

Adeola Akinremi is a public policy advisor, strategic communications expert, and the founder and CEO of Hintells, an AI-powered intelligence platform serving businesses and African diplomatic missions in Washington, D.C. He has extensive multilateral experience advising on economic and policy reforms across global markets and can be reached at: [email protected]