Omawumi dismissed Timaya’s claim that Burna Boy kicked her and Waje out of the studio

Songstress Omawumi ‘Omawumi’ Megbele denied Timaya’s claim that Burna Boy once ordered her and fellow artiste Waje out of a studio for doubting his talent.

During an interview with Naija FM in December 2024, the 43-year-old dismissed Timaya’s claim, expressing disappointment in him for making such an allegation despite their long-standing friendship.

She stated that Burna Boy always treated her respectfully and questioned why Timaya involved her in the narrative.

She stressed the importance of mutual respect within the industry.

The singer known for songs such as “For My Baby,” “True Loving,” “Green Grass,” and “Lituation,” is also an actress.

Manager Muyiwa Awoniyi parted ways with Omah Lay

Music executive Muyiwa Awoniyi announced on his X page that he no longer managed singer Omah Lay.

Although he did not disclose the reason for ending the professional relationship, he clarified that there was no animosity between them.

Referring to Omah Lay as his brother, Awoniyi wished him success in future endeavours.

Awoniyi, the founder of BSB Management Agency, has managed artistes including Tems, Nonso Amadi, and Lekka Beats.

Omah Lay, born Stanley Omah Didia, had been under his management since 2020.

He rose to fame with tracks like “Bad Influence,” “Godly,” “Attention,” and “Soso.”

Odunlade Adekola’s father’s death

Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola announced the death of his father, Pastor N.A. Adekola, on Instagram.

The 48-year-old posted on his Instagram page a photo of his late father with the caption “Rest on my daddy,” but did not reveal the cause of death.

The announcement prompted outpouring of condolences from fans, colleagues, and followers.

Adekola, founder of Odunlade Adekola Film Production (OAFP), gained prominence after his lead role in the 2003 film “Asiri Gomina Wa.”

Yemi Solade vs Pete Edochie

Veteran actor Yemi Solade claimed in a viral video that he began acting before his colleague, Pete Edochie.

The 65-year-old recounted that he started acting at 17 during the 1977 Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC) in Lagos, where he was called “Nigeria’s youngest actor.”

He stated that Ade Ajiboye, aka ‘Big Abass’, was the first to shoot a home video in Nigeria and could confirm the history.

In contrast, Edochie said in a 2023 interview with Afia TV that he debuted in 1985 in the TV adaptation of Things Fall Apart.

Nancy Isime recounted Yemi Alade’s good deeds

Actress Nancy Isime revealed that singer Yemi Alade accommodated her during her struggling days in Lagos.

In an Instagram post, Isime recalled being a 17-year-old usher and model who often slept on event rugs or chairs after late jobs, unable to return to her family in Ikorodu.

She expressed deep gratitude to Alade, whom she met during this period, and pledged always to support her.

Both stars attended the University of Lagos; Isime studied social work while Alade read geography.

Isime launched her career after winning Miss Valentine International in 2009. Alade rose to fame in 2014 with her hit song “Johnny.”

IVD speaks about late wife

Celebrity car dealer Ikechukwu ‘IVD’ Ogbonna claimed during an interview on the Honest Bunch podcast that his late wife, Bimbo, was physically abusive throughout their marriage.

Bimbo died in October 2022 under controversial circumstances, leading to widespread accusations of domestic abuse.

In 2023, Lagos authorities charged IVD with involuntary manslaughter.

He alleged that Bimbo assaulted him publicly, once slapping him at his office without provocation. Bimbo’s sister also accused IVD of killing her.

He described late Bimbo as dramatic and alleged that she physically assaulted him in public, including slapping him at his office without provocation.

He explained that he would leave the house whenever she began her outbursts, but his daughter used to send him voice notes, asking him to return.

Davido paid tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi

Singer Davido paid tribute to his late son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, nearly three years after the child’s tragic death in 2022.

Ifeanyi drowned in the pool at Davido’s Banana Island home, leading to police detaining eight staff members, including his nanny and cook.

Davido described the toddler as a “legend” and commemorated his memory in a heartfelt X post.

He and fiancée Chioma Rowland welcomed twins in the United States in October 2023.

Ayo Maff vs record label

Record label TunesBid Limited accused singer Ayorinde ‘Ayo Maff’ Ayodele and his management of breaching a recording contract signed in December 2023.

In a statement on Instagram, the label said it had funded AyoMaff’s songs, including “Street Anthem”, “7 Days”, and “Dealer”, and secured a deal with Empire Distribution.

TunesBid stated that failed mediation led to legal action and warned third parties not to engage with AyoMaff or his team without prior approval.

TheCable Lifestyle reported that Ayotunde Oyefeso, the singer’s 20-year-old manager, confirmed the matter was already in court.

Anto Lecky appointed SSA on Tourism by the Edo gov

Governor Monday Okpebholo of Edo State appointed former BBNaija housemate Anto Lecky as Senior Special Assistant on Tourism and Creative Economy.

Lecky confirmed her appointment in a statement on Instagram and thanked the governor.

She previously served as the Minister of Steel’s special assistant on digital media and held roles with ElectHER, Kunle Afolayan’s film academy, and Nigeria’s first private basketball league.

She also hosted “Sights of Flavours”, a food and travel show on DStv.

Timini Egbuson and Big Brother Africa Rejection

Actor Timini Egbuson revealed on the Culture League podcast that rejection from Big Brother Africa was a blessing in disguise.

He made it to the final audition stage for the show’s eighth season but was dropped at the last minute.

The actor said that he landed a breakout role in “MTV Shuga” the same year, which launched his career.

He has since featured in series such as “Tinsel” and various Nigerian films.

Fani-Kayode set to marry

Femi Fani-Kayode, former aviation minister, is set to marry 29-year-old Adaugo as his fifth wife, The Cable reported. His media consultant, Dayo Showemimo, confirmed.

Fani-Kayode praised Adaugo in a post which showed Adaugo at the birthday party of designer Seyi Vodi, describing her as “stunning.”

Adaugo, an interior designer from Abia State, is a Christian and a top Nigerian private university graduate.

Fani-Kayode had married four times. He had first tied the knot with Saratu Attah in 1987.

The duo, however, split three years later after having had one daughter, whose name is Oluwafolake.

In 1991 Fani-Kayode married Yemisi Adeniji, but they were separated by 1995.

His third marriage was to Ghanaian ex-beauty Queen Regina in 1997. The union has one daughter, Oluwaremilekun.

He then married Precious Chikwendu in 2014. His marriage to Chikwendu ended in 2020 amid mutual allegations of abuse and infidelity.

Content Creator vs Dayo Amusa

Content creator Olaoluwa Segun apologised to actress Dayo Amusa after falsely naming her among Nigerian actors he alleged were HIV-positive.

Reacting on Instagram, Amusa clarified that she was HIV-negative and explained that a 2019 post she made on HIV was purely for awareness.

She threatened legal action and demanded proof of the alleged diagnosis, including the hospital or lab responsible.

Segun later stated that his assistant had erred during research and admitted the video was misleading.

He apologised, confirmed the video had been removed from all platforms, and promised to improve content vetting.

Omojuwa vs Frank Edoho

Author Japheth Omojuwa and media personality Frank Edoho traded words in a heated online exchange.

The spat began after Edoho reacted to a post by journalist David Hundeyin, who mocked Omojuwa on the X platform.

In retaliation, Omojuwa mocked Edoho over his recent failed second marriage and accused him of holding a grudge because he had supported Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, rather than Edoho, as the host of BBNaija.

Omojuwa claimed he had previously ignored Edoho’s provocations but chose to respond this time.

In his response, Edoho insisted he had always supported his colleagues in the media industry and had never coveted Ebuka’s role as BBNaija host.

He added that he could never host the show the way Ebuka does.

As of when this report was filed, both men were still exchanging barbs on X.