The anticipation is palpable as the Real Housewives of Lagos season 3 prepares to grace our screens this Sunday. With three new cast members and three returning housewives, fans of the reality TV show can expect a season brimming with glamour, style, and, of course, drama.

Meet the new entrants, each bringing unique charm and dynamics to the RHOLagos crew. Adeola Diiadem Adeyemi, Founder and CEO of Beauty By AD; Dabota Lawson, founder of Lawson House of Beauty and Dabota Cosmetics; and Sophia Momodu, a beauty and fashion entrepreneur, are not just new faces, but they are set to add a fresh twist to the show.

They will be joining the flamboyant list of women who have ever graced the RHOLagos franchise following the exit of Iyabo Ojo, Toyin Lawani-Adebayo, Chioma Ikokwu, and Tania Omotayo.

Mariam Timmer and Laura Ikeji are showcasing a different side of themselves this season, with Carolyna Hutchings making a comeback after an eventful first season.

The Real Housewives of Lagos gives us an insight into the lives of women from different walks of life, experiences, and backgrounds, with only one thing in common: being a part of Lagos’s high society. The show follows these women as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of their personal and professional lives while maintaining their status in high society.

Before the show airs on Sunday, let’s give you a quick rundown of what to expect and what you need to know about the new housewives;

Sophia Momodu

The beauty and fashion entrepreneur has been in the public eye for many reasons, notably for her then-on-and-off relationship with afrobeat sensation Davido and being a niece to publisher Dele Momodu. Both connections have often made her the centre of attention on social media.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. Support journalism driven by facts, created by Nigerians for Nigerians. Our thorough, researched reporting relies on the support of readers like you. Help us maintain free and accessible news for all with a small donation. Every contribution guarantees that we can keep delivering important stories —no paywalls, just quality journalism. SUPPORT NOW x Do this later

However, beyond what is known of her, Sophia is taking us behind the curtains on the new season of RHOLagos. Although she says she never thought she’d be on a reality TV show, RHOLagos found her, and she believes it’s ‘destiny.’

For the forthcoming season, there’s one thing Sophia will not take, and it’s bullying. “I’m very anti-bullying; I don’t believe in it, I don’t subscribe to it, and I don’t entertain it,” she revealed. When we asked the socialite how she plans to protect her relationships from the Lagos rumour mill, she said, “What relationship? What people don’t know they can’t ruin.”

Dabota Lawson

Dabota Lawson doesn’t care about anybody’s opinion. The ex-beauty queen and beauty entrepreneur shared in an exclusive chat that she was well prepared for the scrutiny that comes with the show. “For me, anything that I’ve done in front of the cameras, I can own up to it,” she said.

Famously known as The Queen of Queens, Dabota is adding a fresh dynamic to the RHOLagos cast. The beauty queen, who has a bachelor’s degree in Financial Economics from the University of Leicester and a foundation in Professional Management Accounting from the London School of Business and Finance, has combined her expertise to build an illustrious career as the founder of Lawson House of Beauty and Dabota Cosmetics.

The former beauty queen, whose first introduction to the world was winning the Miss Nigeria UK pageant in 2010, has leveraged her exposure to build her brands. Beyond that, she said, “Being a beauty queen allowed me to have that level of exposure and confidence that whatever it is that I’m going into, I’m taking the crown.”

Adeola Diiadem Adeyemi

Since 2016, Diiadem has committed to building a solid beauty brand with Beauty By AD. Now, we see her personality on the RHOLagos beyond her apparent success as a beauty entrepreneur. In an exclusive chat, she revealed she was going into the show as her authentic self as the season premiere.

“I’m just going to continue to be me. Eventually, the world will adjust,” she said. As someone who has a blend of Yoruba and Igbo heritage, she has established herself as an entrepreneur and influencer in the Nigerian beauty industry while creating products to drive inclusivity and celebrate beauty.

As much as the beauty entrepreneur is committed to promoting her brand and putting her best foot forward, she is not opposed to squaring up if drama finds her. She said, “I don’t know how to be a coward or pretend; I wear my emotions on my sleeves.”

Follow the journey of these women as The Real Housewives of Lagos Season 3 premieres on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151, GOtv Channel 8) on 12 January 2025.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

