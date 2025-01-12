Nigerian music sensation Asake, born Ahmed Ololade, has sent social media into a frenzy with his unexpected new look, drawing comparisons to American rapper Kodak Black.

Known for his signature dreadlocks and minimal tattoos, the 29-year-old singer has now embraced a more daring appearance featuring striking face tattoos and a moderately shaped haircut.

The transformation was unveiled on Saturday when Asake shared a snippet of his upcoming track, “Why Love,” on his verified Instagram page. Fans, the driving force behind the online stir, quickly reacted, sparking discussions about whether this change was a personal decision or tied to a new creative direction.

Asake, renowned for blending Afrobeats, rap, and traditional Yoruba sounds, is experimenting with his music and image. His latest look aligns with teasers of his upcoming project, suggesting that the visual shift may be thematic or connected to the sound and story of Why Love.

Fans have also compared the approach to the era when singer Olamide would preview unreleased music, hinting that Asake might be revisiting his roots while exploring fresh artistic paths.

Fashion and personal style have always been integral to Asake’s brand, serving as a visual extension of his music. His previous fashion choices often celebrated his cultural heritage while embracing contemporary African fashion trends.

Old vs new

It’s not uncommon for artistes to evolve their image as part of personal growth or a broader career strategy, and Asake’s transformation has stirred conversations. Fans wondered whether this bold move was personal or a calculated step in his evolving musical journey.

Asake’s new look comes shortly after reports surfaced about his departure from Olamide’s record label, YBNL. Fans noticed he had deleted most of his Instagram posts, removed YBNL from his bio, and unfollowed Olamide, fuelling rumours of a fallout.

Reports suggest Asake’s contract with YBNL allegedly ended without a renewal. The situation gained more attention when Wizkid publicly supported Olamide with a tweet on 26 December 2024, intensifying discussions about the alleged rift. Meanwhile, the “Sungba” crooner had previously credited Olamide with transforming his career after signing him to YBNL in 2022.

Online reactions were mixed. Some fans called for reconciliation, emphasising Olamide’s significant role in Asake’s rise. Others believed Asake’s desire for independence was valid but argued that he could still benefit from Olamide’s mentorship. Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Asake has removed YBNL from his profile; he did so in June 2024, sparking similar speculation.

