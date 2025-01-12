Always have God in the bank.

The Bible says: “(God’s) divine power has given to us all things that pertain to life and godliness, through the knowledge of Him who called us by glory and virtue” (2 Peter 1:3).

That means we are loaded as believers in Christ Jesus. We have everything we need.

Many years ago, God moved me to give away a lot of money, virtually all I had at the time. Then He decreed a scripture into my life. Let me quote the scripture fulsomely, but only the highlighted part is the word I received:

“He who sows sparingly will also reap sparingly, and he who sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. So let each one give as he purposes in his heart, not grudgingly or of necessity; for God loves a cheerful giver. And God is able to make all grace abound toward you, that you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may have an abundance for every good work.” (2 Corinthians 9:6-8).

God said I will have a sufficiency in all things. I know from experience that this does not mean that I will always have money in the bank. What it means is that, in every situation, I always have God in the bank.

We need to thank God.

“Not that we are sufficient of ourselves to think of anything as being from ourselves, but our sufficiency is from God,” (2 Corinthians 3:5-6).

We control nothing but we are dearly loved by the Person who controls everything. God Almighty!

If you want to buy something, it is better for you to have insufficient funds than to have sufficient funds. This is because the grace of God is always sufficient in every situation. But many do not seem to know this. And when we do, we mostly do not like the grace that is sufficient.

Do you believe the grace of God is sufficient for you? Let me explain. Even when God does not answer our prayers, it does not mean He has not answered. It might mean that He has simply given us the grace to do without or deal with the problem.

Unacceptable Grace

The boy wanted to get a new pair of shoes. Mummy told him to ask Daddy for the money. So, he approached his father cagily.

“Daddy, I need a new pair of shoes,” he said.

“Could you please give me the money to get them?”

Moments later, he came back to see his mother.

“How much did he give you?” she asked him.

“Daddy did not give me any money,” he replied frowning.

“What did he say?” the Mother wanted to know.

“Instead of money, he gave me grace.”

“Grace? What the dickens is that?”

“He gave me the grace to do without a new pair of shoes.”

If the truth were told, many Christians do not like the grace of God. The Bible says that Jesus died by the grace of God. (Hebrews 2:9). That would suggest that God’s grace could be deadly.

Indeed, the grace of God gets people killed. “By the grace of God, the man died in a motor accident at the age of thirty.” What kind of grace is that? It is the kind that God dispenses.

The Bible reveals that to bless Josiah for being repentant, God decided to kill him by His grace. Take a look at this fascinating scripture in which God sent word to Josiah that He would be blessed by premature death:

“Because your heart was tender, and you humbled yourself before the LORD when you heard what I spoke against this place and against its inhabitants, that they would become a desolation and a curse, and you tore your clothes and wept before Me, I also have heard you,” says the LORD. ‘Surely, therefore, I will gather you to your fathers, and you shall be gathered to your grave in peace; and your eyes shall not see all the calamity which I will bring on this place.’” (2 Kings 22:19-20).

As a result, by the grace of God, blessed Josiah died at the tender age of thirty-nine years. Did God fulfil the number of Josiah’s days? Of course, He did. Did John the Baptist die before his time? Of course, he did not. He fought the good fight. He proclaimed the Messiah. He finished his course, and God called him home.

Yes, He called him home by allowing him to be beheaded by Herod. That is the grace of God.

Saved In Life and Death

The grace of God often deals us what would appear to be a bad hand in the poker game of life. It means that while God saves some in life, He saves others in death.

For example, the centurion’s servant was saved in life: whereas Lazarus was saved in death. It also means that God delivers not only from death but also from life. Isaiah says:

“The righteous perishes, and no man takes it to heart; merciful men are taken away, while no one considers that the righteous is taken away from evil. He shall enter into peace; they shall rest in their beds, each one walking in his uprightness.” (Isaiah 57:1-2).

Sufficient Bread

Jesus asked Philip to give the crowd bread to eat. Philip blundered. He thought the amount of bread they could get depended on what was available in the baker’s shop and how much money they had.

We also blunder all the time. We think the amount of money we have depends on what is in our bank account. We think we can do something because of our ability or experience. That is dead wrong!

“Jesus lifted up His eyes, and seeing a great multitude coming toward Him, He said to Philip, ‘Where shall we buy bread, that these may eat?’ But this He said to test him, for He Himself knew what He would do. Philip answered Him, ‘Two hundred denarii worth of bread is not sufficient for them, that every one of them may have a little.’” (John 6:5-7).

No! No! No!

Jesus is the source of all our supply. The psalmist says: “All my springs are in You.” (Psalm 87:7).

Paul understood this. He knew he could survive anything because of the grace of God.

“Not that I speak in regard to need, for I have learned in whatever state I am, to be content: I know how to be abased, and I know how to abound. Everywhere and in all things I have learned both to be full and to be hungry, both to abound and to suffer need. I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me.” (Philippians 4:11-13).

Peter’s Experience

Jesus said to Peter: “Simon, Simon! Indeed, Satan has asked for you, that he may sift you as wheat. But I have prayed for you, that your faith should not fail; and when you have returned to Me, strengthen your brethren.” (Luke 22:31-32).

Jesus did not prevent the devil from sifting Peter as wheat. But He gave him the grace to endure and survive the ordeal. The experience strengthened Peter and enabled him to strengthen others.

Peter was handed over to the devil for the destruction of the flesh. (1 Corinthians 5:5). Peter was proud and boastful, claiming all others would betray Jesus except him. But he was the one who betrayed Jesus three times on the trot.

Paul prayed for healing. But healing was not what he needed. Paul’s prayer was answered, but not in the way he wanted. He wanted to be healed but God refused to heal him.

I put a lot of effort into a project, and it was a disappointment. But the assignment I did not put as much effort in, but allowed God to show His strength, proved to be outstanding. I learnt my lesson thereby. God’s strength is made perfect in weakness.

As a result, the more I know God, the more incompetent I become. Indeed, I am now a graduate of incompetence, that the excellency of the outcome might be of God and not of me. (2 Corinthians 4:7).

And so, God made me another promise. He said:

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you, yes, I will help you, I will uphold you with My righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10).

God only gives grace to the weak.

“He gives power to the weak, and to those who have no might He increases strength.” (Isaiah 40:29).

God does not give grace to those who are strong in their own eyes.

“God resists the proud, but gives grace to the humble.” (James 4:6).

“It is not of him who wills, nor of him who runs, but of God who shows mercy.” (Romans 9:16).

Therefore, beloved, thank God. For His mercy toward you endures forever.

“This is the word of the Lord to Zerubbabel: ‘Not by might nor by power, but by My Spirit,’ says the Lord of hosts. ‘Who are you, O great mountain? Before Zerubbabel you shall become a plain! And he shall bring forth the capstone with shouts of “Grace, grace to it!’” (Zechariah 4:6-7).

WHO ARE YOU, O GREAT MOUNTAIN? BEFORE FEMI ARIBISALA YOU WILL BECOME A PLAIN. (Put your own name). CONCLUDED.

Faribisala@yahoo.com; www.femiaribisala.com

