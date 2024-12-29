2024 was another blissful year of love for many Nigerian celebrities. From surprise proposals to lavish weddings, these stars showcased their romantic journeys, proving that love is truly in the air. The year saw several high-profile unions that captured the attention of social media and fans alike.

These couples gave us plenty to discuss, from red-carpet moments to sweet public displays of affection, leaving single pringles to watch in awe.

Here, Premium Times highlights celebrities who found love in 2024.

1. Davido and Chioma

David Adeleke and Chioma’s wedding was the biggest of the year. Their hashtag, #CHIVIDO, became viral on social media, and their June ceremony had Lagos on lockdown as politicians and celebrities gathered at Eko Hotel to witness their love story.

Despite facing numerous challenges, including rumours of past infidelity and the devastating loss of their son Ifeanyi in 2022, the couple stunned everyone by proceeding with their wedding. In October 2023, they welcomed twins into their family.

2 Kunle Remi and Boluwatiwi Oye

Kunle Remi’s wedding in January was indeed a memorable event. The actor married his American-based heartthrob Boluwatiwi in a star-studded which featured Nollywood superstars such as Stan Nze, Omowunmi Dada, Daniel Etim, Efa Iwara, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Dima-Oojie and Billionaire Businessman Femi Otedola Tiwi’s uncle.

One memorable moment before the traditional wedding was a viral pre-wedding photo of Kunle kneeling before Boluwatife with a goat around his neck.

3. Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn

Moses Bliss’s engagement to Marie Wiseborn in London was a delightful surprise to many, and pictures and videos of his proposal quickly became viral. To celebrate his love, the ‘Bigger Everyday’ crooner even released a song titled ‘Carry Am Go’ in honour of his bride.

Their wedding celebrations were equally unforgettable, starting with a civil ceremony in Abuja, Nigeria, on 27 February, followed by a lively traditional ceremony in Accra, Ghana, on 29 February. The Ghanaian event was attended by close family, friends, and several prominent personalities, including actress Juliet Ibrahim, content creator Enioluwa Adeoluwa, media personality Layole Oyatogun, comedians Real Warri Pikin and Josh2Funny, designer Veekee James, and gospel artists Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, Preye Odede, Judikay, Prospa Ochimana.

4.Woifada and Taiwo Cole

Comedienne Wofai Fada married Taiwo Cole in May 2024.

Their relationship initially faced resistance from Taiwo’s family, who issued a statement expressing concerns about the significant age gap between the couple—Wofai being eight years older than Taiwo. Despite the objections, the couple courageously went ahead with their traditional wedding in May, followed by a white wedding in October, showcasing their resilience in the face of familial disapproval.

5. Sharon Ooja and Ugo Nwoke

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja experienced her dream wedding with Businessman Ugo Nwoke. Their traditional ceremony took place on 27 June, followed by a stunning white wedding on 29 June.

Despite their relationship’s controversies, the couple have boldly showcased their love on social media, fueling the gossip mill.

In September, Premium Times reported that the actress shared a testimony in church, revealing that God had shown her who her husband would be.

6. Yhemolee and Thayor B

Idowu Adeyemi, known as Yhemolee, exchanged vows with Oyin Tayo (Thayor B) on Victoria Island. Their traditional wedding occurred on 31 August 2024, followed by a white wedding on 5 September.

Yhemolee took to Instagram to joyfully announce that he and his wife are expecting their first child. He shared a heartfelt photo of the couple, with his wife proudly displaying her baby bump.

7. Veekee James and Femi Atere

Celebrity fashion designer Ruth Erinka James, also known as Veekee James, wedding to her partner Femi Atere was one of the top weddings of this year.

The lovebirds celebrated their wedding in February in a lavish event. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, Veekee dazzled everyone with breathtaking wedding dresses that cost $30,000.

This couple has been showing singles shege with their premium content on social media. This couple gave us back-to-back, from skits and PDAs to exquisite dinner dates and hangouts.

8. David Oyekanmi and Queen Mercy Atang

In March, Former Big Brother Naija ‘Shine Ya Eyes’ housemate, Queen Mercy Atang, also joined the list of Nigerian celebrities who married.

She married David Oyekanmi in her hometown in Akwa Ibom State, with many notable figures in attendance.

9. Charles Okocha and Mimi

Actor Charles Okocha, popularly known as Igwe 2pac, stunned fans in November when he shared his pre-wedding photos.

The 48-year-old actor later exchanged vows with his wife, Mimi, in an intimate private ceremony that same month.

10. Wanneka and Mustapha

31-year-old entrepreneur- Doris Nkumah, aka Wanneka, CEO of Wanneka Luxury Hair and her 23-year-old heartthrob Mustapha tied the knot in February 2024.

Since then, their union has been going strong as the couple frequently give us couple goals on social media.

11. Kamo State and Esther Olamide

Popular skit maker and content creator Akinyoola Ayoola, aka Kamo State, officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Esther Olamide.

The couple got married on the 5th of December, 2024.

Many celebrities graced the event, including Funke Akindele, Iyabo Ojo, Kiekie, Odunlade Adekola, and Mercy Aigbe.

12. Egungun And Pashotah

Content creator and social media influencer Kuye Adegoke, also known as Egungun of Lagos, made headlines in May 2024 with an emotional and public proposal to his longtime girlfriend, Sandra Pashotah, aka Celebrity Girlfriend, a lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur.

The engagement occurred in a romantic outdoor setting, attended by a small circle of family and friends.

Despite the scandal in December, many fans and followers eagerly anticipate the wedding of content creator and social media influencer Kuye Adegoke, also known as Egungun of Lagos, and his longtime girlfriend, Sandra Pashotah, aka Celebrity Girlfriend, a lifestyle influencer and entrepreneur, in 2025.

13. Prudent Gabriel and Peterson Okopi

In October, Gospel singer Peterson Okopi and celebrity stylist Prudent Gabriel exchanged vows in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony in Akwa Ibom.

The couple had previously tied the knot in a civil ceremony in September.

14. Theophilus Sunday and Ashlee White

The beautiful union of gospel artist Theophilus Sunday and Ashlee White was beautiful. Their love story culminated in a series of memorable wedding ceremonies in April 2024. It all began with a vibrant traditional wedding on 11 April, showcasing rich cultural elegance. Two days later, on 13 April, they exchanged vows in a stunning church wedding surrounded by family and friends.

15. Yinka Ashogbon and Chidera Udeh

Yinka Ashogbon, popularly known as Yinka Ash, the CEO of Ashluxe, married his partner, Chidera Udeh, in an April grand celebration.

Their union has been celebrated widely, with many admirers praising their love and partnership as a true reflection of elegance and connection.

16. Neon Adejo and Lade Kehinde

In a heartwarming celebration of love, gospel musician Neon Adejo, known for his hit single “ Eze Ebube, “married his partner, Dr Lade Kehinde, in May 2024.

Fans and followers of both celebrities were thrilled to see the union come to life with a traditional wedding in Lagos.

17-Biodun Okeowo and Adeniyi Olabiyi

Nollywood actress Biodun Okeowo, also known as Biodun Omoborty, officially married her partner, Adeniyi Olabiyi, in a legal ceremony in the United States on 27 December. Biodun, a mother of two, has been open about her journey, clarifying that she has never been married. She has previously shared that she gave birth to her son and daughter out of wedlock.

Honourable mentions

1-Basket Mouth and Miz Vick

Nigerian comedian Bright Okpocha, aka Basketmouth, and TV host Victoria Eze, popularly known as Miz Vick, got the internet talking when Basketmouth posted a video of them together in an intimate embrace, saying, “About to step into the next chapter of my life.”

The post got online traction, and fans have been waiting for their official announcement.

2-Bucci Franklin and Sunshine Rosman

Bucci Franklin and Sunshine Rosman sparked dating rumours when they shared a kiss on stage at AY’s highly acclaimed movie The Waiter.

Rumours about the duo’s relationship have been swirling for months, fueled by fans noticing their undeniable chemistry both on and off-screen. Although neither Bucci nor Sunshine has publicly addressed the speculation, sources suggest they have been secretly dating for a while and might be planning to wed in 2025.

3-Pricilia Ojo and Jumma Jux

Priscilla Ojo, daughter of Nollywood star Iyabo Ojo, engaged to Tanzanian musician Juma Jux in August. The couple’s traditional engagement photos sparked excitement online, as many thought it was a publicity stunt to garner attention, as many celebrities seldom do.

However, Actress Iyabo Ojo eventually confirmed the engagement and recently hinted that their wedding will be held at four locations.

This is one of the weddings to look forward to in 2025.

