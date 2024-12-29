As Nigerians continue to soak in the myriad of entertaining activities to wind down the year, Dear Kaffi, a captivating story about love and society, has returned to the Terra Kulture Arena to add to the yuletide fun.

In a statement, the organisers said the play, directed by the acclaimed Queen of theatre in Nigeria, Bolanle Austen-Peters, returned to the stage on Thursday, 26 December, and will run every day until Sunday, 5th January 2025.

The play is coming as Terra Kulture and BAP Productions’ trump card for the yuletide season after the two organisations ran the hugely successful debut edition of the Lagos International Theatre Festival (LITF), which debuted in November.

Produced by Austen-Peters and Joseph Umoibom, Dear Kaffy – Kike’s Story is the captivating tale of Kikelomo Olota, a 35-year-old single woman navigating life, love, and societal expectations in Lagos. From her teenage years, Kike’s brilliance in academics earned her admiration, but her lack of romantic relationships set her apart.

Determined to fit in, she traded her smarts for popularity, only to be entangled in tumultuous relationships. From Femi, a charming but deceitful lover, to Emeka, a seemingly perfect man who turned out to be married, Kike’s journey is filled with heartbreak and lessons that shape her perspective on love and self-worth.

Amid growing pressure from her family, especially her father, Kike is introduced to Debo, a suitor with whom she shares an unexpected connection. However, her past returns in the form of Tamuno, an ex-boyfriend whose presence threatens her budding relationship with Debo.

As Kike struggles to reconcile her desires with societal expectations, she is forced to confront her insecurities, redefine her values, and decide what truly matters.

Dear Kaffy

With humour, music, and a sharp critique of cultural norms, Dear Kaffy – Kike’s Story is a vibrant exploration of love, identity, and the pursuit of authenticity in the face of overwhelming pressure.

The play stars renowned thespians like Bimbo Manuel, Uzo Osimkpa, Yewande Osamein, Abiola Lepe, Sharon Adaeze, Ralph Okoro, Nonzo Bassey, Hector Amiwero, Floyd Igbo and Bukola Ogunnote.

Some of the best hands in the industry are also on the crew list. Ikenna Jude Okpala is the stage manager, while Kehinde Oretimehin and Deji Aremu directed the music for this beautiful production.

The co-producer, Joseph Umoibom, is excited that the play is back after being first performed at the recently held LITF.

“Dear Kaffi was a star among the rich line-up of plays we presented at the Lagos International Theatre Festival. It connected very well with the audience, and the feedback was fantastic. We reckon it is the perfect play for the audience this period. It is the perfect companion to bring theatre lovers to the end of the year and lead them into a promising new year,” he said.

Austen-Peters, who created the annual Lagos International Theatre Festival and has led a creative revolution through Terra Kulture in the last 20 years, also expressed joy that the theatre scene is holding its own this holiday season.

She said: “Lagos is agog this yuletide season, with everyone lit up by exciting people. We are pleased to see that our play is one of the programs giving joy to the people, and the response has been tremendous. We are fully sold out, and it’s glad that Dear Kaffi will be part of the entertainment and creative sector activities in the first five days of the new year.”

