Actor Charles Okocha, also known as Igwe 2pac, is joining the list of Nigerian celebrities who have tied the knot in 2024.

Charles, recognised for his popular catchphrases “Phenomenal” and “Accolades,” took to Instagram on Tuesday to introduce his fiancée, sharing photos with the caption #MICHARLES2024.

Not much is known about his wife-to-be.

The 48-year-old actor has two children from different relationships and has previously spoken about his decision to remain single.

While speaking with Punch Newspapers in January 2023, Charles stated he was taking his time to find the right woman, citing the growing number of divorce cases as a significant concern.

He remarked, “I have never been married and am a happy man. You and I know what is going on these days. You see, a couple married for years and then divorced. People you see as role models are getting divorced, and when you see them, you are like, what is going on? You have been looking up to these people, and now they are divorced. How do you want me to get into this marriage thing?”

He added, “Some say I am not going to get married. No! Don’t quote me wrong. I am going to get married most definitely. My kids are growing up, and so I need a partner who will be able to take care of their needs and mine. I will get married, but I am just taking my time.”

The actor and entertainer is recognised for his humorous personality and captivating performances in films and skits. Charles also served as a mentor for the ‘Idea Challenge’ initiated by the Nigeria Billionaires Network. He also won the Vskit Voice Competition in 2019.

