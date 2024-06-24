Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has shared pre-wedding photos with his partner, Chioma Rowland, ahead of their wedding on Tuesday.
The photos, posted on Davido’s Instagram page with the hashtag #CHIVIDO2024, have captivated fans and increased anticipation for the couple’s big day.
With a red love emoji, the grammy nominated singer shared, “#CHIVIDO24 ❤️”.
It’s a series of seven shots showcasing beauty in all its forms.
The shared photos displayed three outfits, each tagged as being styled by different designers.
Chef Chi, the singer’s bride, tweeted, “I give him everything, plus a little extra ⤴️.”
Davido and Chioma, who have twin children, are set to have their wedding ceremony in Lagos on 25 June 2024.
The couple had previously held a private wedding and are now preparing for a grand traditional celebration at the Eko Hotel.
Davido confirmed the upcoming wedding in a viral video with some guests nearly two weeks ago.
This confirmation came shortly after the news was reported by the controversial blogger Stella Dimoko Korkus on her Instagram page.
Davido also recently revealed that the value of Chioma Rowland’s engagement ring equals the price of two or three Rolls Royces.
This disclosure was made in a video shared on Instagram by businessman and socialite Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest.
In the video, the socialite hailed the couple and requested Chioma to flaunt the ring, to which Davido responded, “That is two, three Rolls Royces right there.”
Love story
Davido and Chioma have known each other for over 20 years before starting their relationship. They welcomed twins in October 2023 in the United States.
Their court wedding took place in March 2023, as confirmed by Davido in an interview with media personality Kie Kie.
In several interviews, Davido has reflected on his journey with Chioma.
He often speaks about the importance of meeting Chioma before achieving fame and financial success, highlighting that their early relationship laid a strong foundation for their marriage.
The pre-wedding photos, capturing the couple’s love and joy, have been widely admired by fans.
