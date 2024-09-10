Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja has narrated how God revealed her husband, Ugo Nwoke, to her while filming in the desert.

In June, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Sharon revealed she met and got engaged to her husband, in less than six months.

In March, the actress revealed that she had a private civil wedding ceremony with her husband. However, it wasn’t until June that she announced her traditional marriage and white wedding on Instagram, which took place in Abuja.

Sharon, during a service at Harvesters International Church led by Pastor Bolaji Idowu, which was posted on YouTube Sunday, said faith played a pivotal role in her meeting and getting married to Nwoke.

She said: “I had a conversation with Pastor Bolaji Idowu. About six years ago, he asked me, ‘So, what do you want in a man?’ I said, ‘Someone that would take care of me,’ he replied, ‘You’re looking for money, and that’s not what God wants for you. It would help if you worked on yourself,’ and I didn’t understand that.

“I was filming in the desert last year and had a profound encounter with the Holy Spirit. I remember the Holy Spirit telling me, ‘Leave your burdens here on the ground where they will never grow. It’s not fertile ground.’ So I prayed and told God that I was ready. The Bible says, ‘He traps the wise in the snare of their cleverness.’ I thought I was wise, and God stripped me of everything. Then He gave me the best husband in the world.”

God’s intervention

Furthermore, the 33-year-old attributed her meeting and getting married to her husband to divine intervention.

The Benue-born actress stated that following a conversation with her pastor about getting married, her relationship with God deepened and grew stronger.

“Before I married, I was one of those girls who felt like I was playing God. I would think I knew it all. People feel you should get everything because you’re a beautiful girl. You can do this, and you can do that. Several times, I would converse with God and say, ‘You have given me work, you have given me financial stability, and there is just one thing I am looking for.’

“I want to tell one person here today, or as many people, both men and women, that when I was asking God, I was in despair. I said, ‘God, whatever it is you give me, I’ll climb the stage and testify.’ It’s been months, and I’ve been basking in a beautiful marriage, and I forgot to come back here. A few days ago, something told me, ‘You’ve not kept your promise, and you’re a child of God. You must come back and encourage somebody.’ Today, my name is Sharon Nwoke, and I want to say thank you, Jesus, for what you’ve done for me.”

Encouragement

Sharon, who rose to fame for her role as ‘Shalewa’ in the web series Skinny Girl in Transit, encouraged the congregation to trust in God.

She noted that she faced numerous challenges before eventually getting married.

Additionally, the actress urged those who are trusting God for something significant not to give up or be swayed by others’ opinions.

Sharon added that God answered her prayer for a husband after six years of persistent prayer.

“I don’t know who it is today that is looking for something from God. He is true. He is real. And in man’s eyes, you must look foolish for Him to look wise. So trust God today. Trust in the power of the Holy Spirit. Connect with Him directly. That’s what I will tell you. My testimony today is that God answered me and exceeded my expectations maritally. Thank you, Pastor Bolaji, for being so good to me, praying for me, and caring when I cried. When I was single, I would call Pastor B, crying.

“I’m sure many young girls here can relate to what I’m talking about. I talked with Pastor B about six years ago, and he asked me, ‘So, what do you want in a man?’ I said, ‘Someone who would take care of me.’ He replied, ‘You’re looking for money, and that’s not what God wants for you. It would help if you worked on yourself,’ and I didn’t understand that,” she added.

