Nigerian actor Kunle Remi and his wife, Boluwatiwi, on Friday tied the knot traditionally in Lagos State.

The couple donned traditional attire and exuded regal charm. Actor Remi shared news of their formal engagement on his Instagram page.

During the traditional engagement, Tiwi adorned herself with a beautifully tied orange-brown gele, a matching blouse, and a skirt— complemented her look with an orange hand, adding a delightful touch.

She adorned her neck and hands with red coral beads, giving it a graceful finish.

Remi wore a brown agbada, trousers of the same colour and material, red coral beads, and brown shoes.

Before the traditional wedding, the actor posted a pre-wedding picture on his Instagram page, kneeling before Boluwatiwi with a goat around his neck.

He wrote: “Tiwi, I come to you humbly as a G.0.A.T with a goat. Are you ready to dance, Ayamii?”

At the traditional wedding is Femi Otedola, the blood brother of the bride’s mother. Others who graced the wedding were actors, actresses, and other dignitaries.

Reacting to the traditional wedding, the best lady, actress Bimbo Ademoye, expressed her happiness for Remi.

On her Instagram page, she shared a video wearing a white agbada with Kunle and expressed excitement about Kunle Remi finally getting hitched.

In Ms Ademoye’s comment section, actors and actresses such as Nkechi Blessing, Bisola Aiyeola, Omoni Oboli, Bimpe Akintunde, Damola Olatunji, Blessing Obasi, Aisha Lawal, Etinosa Idemudia, and others congratulated the couple.

Background

On New Year’s Day, Mr Remi’s Instagram page revealed that he and his wife, Boluwatiwi, exchanged vows.

He celebrated their union and offered advice to singles through captivating photos on his Instagram page.

Mr Remi encouraged singles to remain patient, stay open to God’s definition of the best partner, and anticipate a double celebration in 2024.

The bride noted her first impression of her groom was his witty, reserved, and self-assured character, saying physically, there was no missing his Popeye arms and incredible smile.

She added that her groom’s gigantic heart was what she loved most about him.

“I don’t know how it fits into his body. He also has a genuine love for everyone and sees people where they are; he’s humble, which is a desirable trait to me,” Boluwatiwi noted.

Boluwatiwi further stated that she enjoyed watching her man while he was recapping any event.

“He can have me on the floor belly laughing with the many voices and animations he uses to tell; even, even in the most mundane moments of a day he is sharing, he brings colour to colour.”

She noted that she loves seeing him get ready and tuck himself into bed after a long day.

She further stated that their version of an amusement park is designed together from the end.

