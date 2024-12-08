Kazim Adeoti stands with wife Mercy Aigbe after fire incident

Kazim Adeoti, husband of Nollywood star Mercy Aigbe, expressed his support for his wife following the devastating loss of her property to a fire incident on Tuesday. In an Instagram post, Mr Adeoti reflected on their challenges as a couple, highlighting their enduring faith in God’s guidance during this trying time.

He said: “We have been tested, and our faith remains strong because Almighty God is the best handler of our affairs. I stand firmly with my wife’’.

“I was a bus conductor for 8 years” — Ibrahim Chatta

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Chatta opened up about his challenges before achieving fame. Speaking with actress Biola Bayo in an interview on the Talk-to-B podcast, Chatta shared how he lived in extreme hardship, sharing a single room with nine other people and lacking formal education or opportunities for stable employment.

“I was a bus conductor for about eight years, working from one end of Lagos to another. I hustled so hard; I sometimes worked 36 hours without food,” he recalled. I was living in Agege. It was difficult to live in a single room with nine other people. I was uneducated; I had no certificate. I could not even work as a gateman. This is Ibrahim Chatta. I have about 42 people on salary today. I have 62 people that I feed every day. I have people in school. I have people who are graduates now. So, that time does not define me,” he said.

Skit maker Kamo State weds in Lagos

Popular skit maker and content creator, Akinyoola Ayoola, aka Kamo State, officially tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Esther Olamide. The vibrant ceremony took place in Lagos on Wednesday, and family, friends, and colleagues were in attendance.

The wedding followed a series of colourful pre-wedding photos shared by the couple on their social media platforms, creating excitement among fans. Videos from the event captured Kamo State and his groomsmen, including fellow skit maker popularly known as Erekere, sharing joyful moments.

One of the standout clips featured Kamo State donning a stylish Agbada as he walked by a poolside, radiating excitement. Fans have since flooded social media with congratulatory messages for the couple, celebrating their union.

“If it weren’t Chioma, I wouldn’t be married” — Davido

Nigerian music superstar Davido has revealed that Chioma Rowland, his long-time partner, was the only woman he ever considered marrying. Speaking on The Morning Hustle podcast, the Afrobeats icon described their wedding day as the happiest day of his life, affirming the depth of his commitment to her.

Davido said, “Nobody on my wrong side would have ever come to my wedding. Our wedding day was the happiest day of my life, and I’d have probably seen my enemy and hugged them.”

When asked why he chose Chioma as his wife, the singer explained that she had been by his side through every phase of his life. He said, “She’s been my girlfriend for 12-13 years. She was with me when I made about $2000 a show, driving a Honda and an Audi. Now, I can make $500,000 to $1 million per show. It had to be her. If it wasn’t for her, I’m not getting married. There’s no point. I’d have just had kids and chill.”

The singer praised Chioma for her attitude. “She’s a good woman. When you have a good woman like that, you don’t want to mess it up,” he said.

Why I won’t hold December concert — Kizz Daniel

Nigerian music star Kizz Daniel has announced that he will not hold a concert in Lagos this December. He cited economic hardship as the main reason for his decision.

In an interactive session with fans on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday night, the singer responded to a fan’s inquiry about his plans for a December concert.

“Nah… [I] would rather do cho cho cho this December… Money no too dey Lagos this time,” he said about the country’s economic challenges.

‘Stay out of my love life,’ Nkechi Blessing warns trolls

Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing strongly warned online trolls to stay out of her love life following rumours surrounding her relationship with her younger lover, Xxssive.

The actress addressed the speculations about their alleged breakup, telling her followers that she would no longer discuss her personal life publicly. Many Instagram users have questioned her relationship status, prompting the actress to respond directly.

In a post on her Instagram page, Blessing emphasised that her private life should not be subjected to public scrutiny, saying, “Either I am single or in a relationship, that shouldn’t be anybody’s business.” She further warned that any of her followers who posted negative comments would be blocked.

Moses Bliss addresses Ebuka Songs’ controversial exit

Gospel singer Moses Bliss, the founder of Spotlite Nation, addressed the early exit of former signee Ebuka Songs. Bliss clarified that despite the controversy surrounding the departure, there were no hard feelings between him and Ebuka.

During a press conference at The Experience 2024 music concert, where both singers performed separately, Bliss revealed that Ebuka had left Spotlite Nation after just 11 months despite a three-year contract. The singer said, “He just wants to do things alone. Our contract didn’t end when it was supposed to end. It was a three-year contract, and I think 11 months into it, he said he wanted to do his music alone.”

Bliss emphasised that he held no grudges against Ebuka and had prayed about the situation before granting him the freedom to pursue his music career independently. He said, “We hold no grudge against him. The goal is for Jesus to be seen. Our goal is to give people the opportunity to minister the gospel. I love him, and I am happy to have been part of his journey. I wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

Sunny Ade features in Toyin Abraham’s movie

Legendary Juju musician King Sunny Ade will appear in Toyin Abraham’s highly anticipated movie Alakada: Bad and Boujee, set to hit cinemas on 20 December.

Toyin Abraham teased her fans earlier this week with a cryptic post about a “special someone” involved in the project. She later revealed that the mystery star was none other than the music icon. The announcement came in a heartwarming video featuring Toyin, her husband, Kola Ajeyemi, and the movie’s crew members, who warmly welcomed the legendary musician to the set.

In an Instagram post, Toyin shared her excitement and gratitude, writing, “A Cherished Dream Achieved: King Sunny Adé in Alakada Bad and Boujee. I’m thrilled to announce that my dream has come true! Despite initial doubts, my husband’s encouragement propelled me to pursue my dream relentlessly. Daddy wá, Sir King Sunny Adé, thank you for being part of this project!”

Content creator Taaooma welcomes first child

Nigerian skit maker and content creator Taaooma and her husband Abula announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl. The couple shared the news with their followers on Instagram, revealing a first glimpse of their newborn.

The baby, named “Amani Korede Makeda Greene, was born on 7 November 2024.” The announcement was met with congratulatory messages from fans and celebrities alike. Singer Teni, fellow content creator Emma Ohmygod and Nkechi Blessing were among those who have since poured congratulations.

In 2020, Abula proposed to Taaooma while they were in Namibia. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in January 2021, keeping their marriage under wraps until they celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Morayo Brown faces backlash over “The Experience 19” comment

Nigerian media personality Morayo Brown sparked controversy following her comment at this year’s The Experience Lagos concert, an annual gospel event held in Lagos. Morayo, one of the event’s anchors, addressed the worshippers with what appeared to be an attempt to inspire and uplift them despite the prevailing economic challenges.

In a viral clip, the TV host told the audience, “When plantain sells for N10,000, Jesus wins.” Her statement, meant to be a motivational comment emphasising the belief in divine victory despite Nigeria’s economic struggles, quickly drew the ire of netizens.

Critics immediately expressed their disapproval online, questioning her insensitivity in the face of the country’s economic crisis, where the price of everyday items like plantain has surged significantly. Many felt her comment was disconnected from the reality many Nigerians face due to inflation and rising living costs.

Bobrisky slams Tosin Silverdam for controversial remarks

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has reacted angrily to comments made by blogger Tosin Silverdam, who revealed he had long admired Bobrisky and even “wanted to be like him.”

Tosin also shared personal details about his past, including experiences of abuse. In response, Bobrisky fired back, accusing Tosin of “unrealistic aspirations.” He mocked Tosin for not having the resources to match his lifestyle and pointed out that Tosin lives in a one-room flat in Berger, Lagos, making it impossible for him to achieve the same success.

The online clash escalated when Bobrisky accused Tosin of “owing him N500,000,” warning that he “would expose Tosin’s debt if it wasn’t paid promptly.” Bobrisky stated that he had been “minding his own business” when Tosin brought him into the conversation.

Bobrisky also weighed in on skit maker Egungun’s viral tape earlier, which sparked controversy. He said that only a fool would leave their partner because of the video and advised Egungun’s wife to “love her husband more.” Bobrisky expressed relief at being outside of Nigeria, citing the rise in leaked personal tapes, and warned against trusting people too easily. He threatened to distance himself from those involved in such leaks.

Portable crowned “King of the Streets”

Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, was crowned the “King of the Streets” by some persons said to be Yoruba traditional rulers. In a ceremony that saw him dressed in a cultural outfit, the rulers placed the crown on his head, affirming his title. The moment was captured in a video shared on social media, where the traditional rulers also adorned him with beads while expressing their admiration for the ‘Zazuu Zehh’ singer.

However, the crowning sparked mixed reactions online. Some netizens speculated that Portable might have paid for the honour. In contrast, others questioned whether the ‘traditional rulers’ would regret their decision due to Portable’s history of online controversies, including his frequent public outbursts and conflicts with others.

Nonso Diobi clears up rivalry rumours with Mike Ezuruonye

Nonso Diobi cleared the air on the ongoing rivalry rumours with fellow Nollywood actor Mike Ezuruonye. In an interview with Labista, Nonso addressed the early career days when fans often confused him with Mike, leading to speculations of a rivalry between the two. He shared how both actors initially took the confusion in stride, laughing it off and forming a strong friendship instead of letting the rumours cause tension.

Nonso further explained that while the media and fans had their narratives, the two actors worked together rather than competing. This collaboration led to memorable on-screen chemistry, and they even persuaded directors to cast them together, strengthening their relationship in Nollywood. Nonso emphasised that there was no rivalry, and their bond had only grown over time based on mutual respect and understanding.

Stella Damasus remembers late husband 20 years after his death

Nollywood actress Stella Damasus recently marked the 20th anniversary of her late husband’s death by visiting his graveside. Jaiye Aboderin, who died in 2004 from a heart attack at the age of 33, was honoured by Stella alongside their grown daughters. In an emotional Instagram video, Stella reflected on their brief time together, expressing gratitude to God for giving her Jaiye and the memories.

She wrote, “Exactly 20 years ago today, my husband, JAIYE ABODERIN, passed away. Twenty years later, with his children grown enough to honour his legacy in the same place, we returned there. It was challenging to get through this, but I am grateful to God for strength. Special thanks to my family and friends who joined us and those who couldn’t make it but prayed and called. Jaiye is forever in our hearts. May his soul continue to rest in peace.”

Mr. Macaroni berates politicians for public fund theft

Skit maker and Nollywood actor Debo Adedayo, known as Mr Macaroni, strongly criticised Nigerian politicians for their corruption and theft of public funds.

In an X post, he expressed his outrage over how funds meant for public projects and improvements are instead diverted for private use by these leaders. Mr Macaroni labelled their actions greedy, selfish, and a betrayal of the people they were meant to serve.

The skit maker accused them of lacking integrity, accountability, and shame, calling them “hardened criminals” in office. The actor also questioned how Nigerians have become desensitised to such corruption and slammed those still defending these politicians despite their harmful actions.

Wizkid performs at the British Fashion Awards, spotted with Rihanna

Wizkid made a notable appearance at the 2024 British Fashion Awards in London. The internationally recognised Afrobeats star, who has been enjoying success with his sixth studio album, Morayo, performed ‘Trouble Mind’ at the show.

At the event, Wizkid mingled with high-profile celebrities, including ASAP Rocky, Rihanna, and comedian Dave Chappelle, as they shared some memorable moments. The performance and his star-studded interactions at the awards highlighted Wizkid’s growing influence on the international stage.

Nollywood star Princess Chineke joins US Army

Princess Chineke, a Nollywood actress and former beauty queen, announced that she has joined the United States Army. Known for her roles in Nollywood films and her success as a beauty queen, including being crowned Miss UNIBEN and representing her state in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria (MBGN) pageant, Princess’s announcement has surprised many fans.

In an Instagram post, the actress explained her decision to serve her adopted country, stating her sense of duty and pride in joining the US Army. She expressed her commitment to defending the country and affirmed her faith, concluding with the patriotic message, “God bless America. What God cannot do does not exist.”

“I’m not Davido’s nanny,” Ubi Franklin clarifies role

Ubi Franklin, Nigerian music executive and CEO of Made Men Music, addressed misconceptions surrounding his role within Davido’s team. Responding to a follower’s question on X (formerly Twitter), Ubi clarified that he is not Davido’s assistant or nanny, as some have speculated. He explained that his position is rooted in his qualifications and experience as a business administrator, which is why he works with the superstar.

Ubi said Davido is Africa’s most prominent artist, and his team operates like a well-structured business. He noted that, while some may view his role as a “PA” or “nanny,” he prefers to be recognised for his actual duties, which go beyond such labels. Ubi also revealed that Davido refers to him as “The Solutionist” due to his work in handling business operations. He reiterated that his work with Davido is driven by his expertise, not by the titles others may assign to him.

Denzel Washington’s “Gladiator II” grosses $320 million worldwide

Denzel Washington’s collaboration with Ridley Scott in Gladiator II grossed $320.2 million worldwide. It is Washington’s highest-grossing movie, surpassing his previous record-holder, American Gangster, which earned $267.9 million.

Gladiator II is not only the actor’s most financially successful release with Scott but it is also poised to surpass his previous domestic box office record of $130.1 million, set by American Gangster.

Throughout his illustrious career, Washington has consistently delivered successful performances in action movies, including the Equaliser franchise, with each instalment earning approximately $190 million worldwide.

