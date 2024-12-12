The time has come for a societal shift. Policymakers must work towards making premarital genotype testing compulsory in all northern states. Religious and traditional leaders should advocate for such measures and integrate genotype counselling into premarital counselling sessions.

Genotype incompatibility continues to disrupt lives and relationships across northern Nigeria, where premarital medical testing is not yet mandatory. The emotional and financial toll it takes on couples, families, and communities cannot be overstated.

I recently encountered two striking reminders of its devastating impact. First, I came across a trending wedding invitation card on Facebook. What stood out wasn’t the design or details but the heartbreaking update: the wedding had been canceled due to genotype incompatibility.

Shortly after, while scrolling through WhatsApp statuses, I saw my sister and classmate, Ummu Kulsum, express her frustration in just a few words: “Ya Allah, why all this genotype matter?” Her lament instantly reminded me of my brother’s ordeal, where his marriage was called off barely two days before the wedding fatiha for the same reason.

These instances are not isolated. They represent a growing crisis fueled by a lack of awareness and delayed action. Many couples only undergo genotype testing at the final stages of their wedding preparations, often when financial and emotional investments are at their peak.

Discovering genetic incompatibility at such a late stage forces painful decisions: risk the health of future children or cancel the union altogether. In northern Nigeria, such stories are getting alarmingly common.

While no religion or culture explicitly prioritises marriage over health, societal practices and insufficient awareness often lead to preventable heartbreaks. Religious and cultural leaders have a unique role to play in advocating for early genotype testing as an essential part of marriage preparations.

Love is an essential foundation for marriage, but so too is the responsibility to ensure a healthy future for one’s family. By prioritising early genotype testing and raising awareness, we can prevent the heartbreak of canceled weddings and the lifelong struggles associated with genetic disorders.

Sickle cell disease (SCD), prevalent in Nigeria, is one of the most severe outcomes of incompatible genotypes. Couples with AS-AS or AS-SS combinations risk passing this life-altering condition to their children. Living with SCD involves chronic pain, frequent hospital visits, and significant financial strain — all of which could be avoided through proper testing and awareness.

Healthcare providers and educational institutions must also step up efforts to educate the public on genetic compatibility. Awareness campaigns can normalise discussions about genotype testing, emphasising its role in building healthy families and preventing avoidable heartbreaks.

For families like mine, the trauma of canceled weddings due to genotype incompatibility is a painful memory. The financial losses and emotional distress are entirely avoidable with early testing and informed decisions. My brother’s experience, alongside countless others, highlights the urgent need for collective action.

The solution lies in our hands. It is time to act now — for love, for health, and for future generations.

Usman Muhammad Salihu is a PRNigeria Fellow and wrote in from Jos, Nigeria. He can be reached at: muhammadu5363@gmail.com.

