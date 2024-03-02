Marie Wiseborn, the newly married wife of Nigerian gospel singer, Moses Enang, widely known as Moses Bliss, has shared relationship wisdom during a celebratory gospel concert in Accra, Ghana.

The Ghanaian-born, British-trained lawyer, who held her traditional and customary wedding during the week, made this known during a gospel concert to celebrate their wedding held at Perez Chapel International, Accra, Ghana.

The concert featured several Nigerian gospel singers, including Nathaniel Bassey, Joe Praize, Chioma Jesus, Sonnie Badu, Yadah, Yinka Okeleye, and Victor Thompson.

Her husband, Moses Bliss, invited her to the stage during his performance.

She seized the opportunity to reflect on their love story, triggered by a viral video of her dancing joyfully to Moses’ hit song, ‘Miracle no Dey tire Jesus,’ a year ago on 20th January 2023.

Addressing the crowd, Marie cautioned against assuming that copying her dance would lead to similar relationship outcomes.

She said, “I have seen a lot of people doing the same dance I did on Instagram; it’s not that you danced my dance that you will get my result (married).”

Moses and Marie’s love story began with a simple tag on social media. After seeing the video, Moses couldn’t help but be captivated by Marie’s genuine praise and David-like dance moves. They became friends over several months and finally got married.

However, many Nigerians have taken to social media to make similar dancing videos of the song since their engagement.

She said she had never made a dance video and posted it on social media, but the Holy Spirit led her to make that video and tag the singer. Marie said that the Holy Spirit prompted all of their Instagram chat.

“We all have different destinations; we should allow God to drive the vehicle of our life; if you want to get my result, be sure that the right driver is in the driver’s seat”.

The couple’s love story unfolded after Marie tagged Moses in the dance video, catching his attention. Over months of friendship, their connection blossomed, culminating in a surprise engagement that captivated fans on social media.

The subsequent civil ceremony and vibrant traditional wedding in Ghana were celebrated under the theme “M & M,” representing the union of Marie and Moses.

