On Tuesday, famous gospel singer Theophilus Sunday caused a buzz on social media as he unveiled his fiancée, Ashlee White.

The team leader of 1Spirit ministry and the Music Director of his home church, Peculiar Church of Glory in Anyigba, Kogi State, is known for his hit song ‘Out of My Belly’.

The singer shared his pre-wedding pictures, which sparked excitement among his fans as he let the cat out of the bag (he is about to get married).

He wrote: “As it pleases the Lord.”

The mentee of Apostle Arome Osayi, whose popularity soared recently after featuring by Dunsin Oyekan in his song ‘Oogo’, toed the footsteps of his colleague, Moses Bliss, who recently unveiled and married Ghanian beauty Marie Wiseborn.

Since the Kogi-born singer known for his spiritual chants posted the pictures, his fans and netizens have been curious about his woman’s identity and profile.

Until the grand reveal, little was known about Ms Ashlee, who, interestingly, is now in the spotlight.

Who is Ashlee White?

While she is known as the fiancée of a gospel star, her story extends far beyond that, revealing a multifaceted woman based in Washington, District of Columbia, United States (US).

Delving into her life, PREMIUM TIMES unravels an intriguing narrative of a woman who wears many hats – from being a realtor and an NGO founder to a communication expert and a former queen.

Ms Ashlee holds a Master’s Degree in Strategic Communication and Public Relations from Trinity Washington University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from Norfolk State University.

Also, the founder of the non-profit One Breath at a Time (OBAAT) and Project Save Haven, she organised the inaugural asthma walk in North Carolina after her mother’s diagnosis of Bronchial Asthma, powered by her non-profit, One Breath at a Time (OBAAT).

She actively volunteers for numerous non-profit organisations, including the American Heart Association, Everylife Foundation, the American Lung Association, and others in the US.

Driven by her passion for real estate, she established Ashlee White Estates, US. She’s currently a Global Real Estate Advisor with TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

At 15, she was a competitive boxer for Midtown Youth Academy, an organisation promoting success through education and wellness via boxing.

Ms Ashlee, who visited Nigeria in July 2023, was a former Miss North Carolina in the US.

