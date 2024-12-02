On Monday, Nigerians woke up to the news of popular lifestyle content creator, Kuye Adegoke, aka Egungun of Lagos, becoming the centre of attention after his private sex tape was leaked online.

The leaked video, which quickly gained traction on social media on Monday, shows Egungun on a video call with an unidentified light-skinned woman.

In the clip, he is seen brushing his teeth before briefly exposing his private parts, all while dressed in shorts.

This has sparked controversy. However, his wife, Pashotah, stepped forward to defend him. She labelled the incident a blackmail attempt.

Blackmail allegations

The tape emerged shortly after Pashotah shared a statement on Instagram revealing a blackmail attempt.

According to her, a Snapchat user screen-recorded a private video her husband accidentally shared on their story. She also shared a WhatsApp message from the blackmailer, who threatened to release the footage unless their demands were met.

Despite this, Pashotah remained resolute, stating how some people have tried to bring her and her husband down.

”However, I’m not ignoring it today because this blackmailer didn’t go to Egungun of Lagos directly to blackmail him; instead, he came to me because he had a motive to shame me, as he said in his messages above. But one thing he doesn’t know is that this relationship between myself and my husband isn’t just built on love or something we built today. This relationship grew over 6-8 years when we both had nothing. It is built on trust, understanding, loyalty, commitment, and so much more, so nothing can bring us down—not even now.

“As you all know, Egungun of Lagos has never had any scandals online. He is a free-spirited person, humble to the core, a philanthropist, a kind man, and a big giver, with an emphasis on BIG. So, I don’t call this a scandal because it’s a private video meant to be sent to me, his wife, but somehow it got out, and someone is using it to blackmail ME, not my husband, who’s in the picture. One thing I want the world to know is that my husband has never cheated on me (and vice versa),” she added.

Unbreakable marriage

The content creator’s wife also clarified that the video was a private recording meant for her and not intended for public consumption, adding that she owes no one an explanation.

She stated, “I’m publicly saying this, and even if he has, life goes on because you can’t shame me with it. I shoot 80% of his videos, I walk up to girls with big buttocks and boobs to shoot with my husband, I’ve met with 80 per cent of the girls in his interviews, and I made him start this interview series with BBL girls. My husband won’t say anything about this matter because they’re not blackmailing him, but me, his wife.

“This blackmailer shouldn’t even think this video will break my marriage with him because it won’t. I’m not bothered about it, so he (the blackmailer) shouldn’t expect a penny from me because I have none to give. I don’t need anybody’s opinions, as our life is being put out as another story or gossip of the day. But this is me explaining the situation to our lovers and those who look up to us. This is a private video meant for his wife and me while he was travelling, but it got out one way or another. It’s an old video, but I don’t care. All I know is that I trust my man.

”That doesn’t change the fact that I’ll still post my man tomorrow and write ‘LOML’ as the caption because I know he loves me so much and will never hurt me (and vice versa). I’m just dropping this here because that’s what the blackmailer also plans to do if I don’t give him money.”

Egungun reacts

After the scandal unfolded, Egungun of Lagos, seemingly unaffected, posted a video on Instagram.

In the clip, he was seen dancing with a woman in his living room to Zlatan and Olamide’s song “Gimme Your Love.”

His post, accompanied by a laughing emoji, suggested that he was unbothered by the controversy surrounding the leaked tape.

The social media influencer also made another video showing bundles of money being put into a car for an advert without addressing the matter.

This response, however, only sparked more online speculation, with some users accusing Egungun of betrayal and others suggesting the video may have been manipulated or taken out of context.

Similar scandals

Egungun is far from the first Nigerian celebrity to fall victim to a leaked sex tape. In November, PREMIUM TIMES reported that reality TV star and former Big Brother Naija housemate Eloka Nwamu (aka Eloswag), found himself entangled in a leaked video with an unknown woman.

In 2021, singer Tiwa Savage was also allegedly blackmailed with a sex video.

Egungun now joins a growing list of Nigerian celebrities whose private videos have been leaked online in recent years. With a strong presence on Instagram and TikTok, he has interviewed prominent figures across the entertainment industry, including Afrobeats stars like Zlatan and Chinko Ekun and reality stars like Whitemoney.

The content creator also went viral in 2023 in his attempt to interview Afrobeats music star Wizkid.

