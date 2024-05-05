Actress Habibat Jinad and Wunmi Toriola settled a five-year feud

Actresses Habibat Jinad and Wunmi Toriola resolved their five-year feud. On her Instagram page, Wunmi apologised to Habibat for their disagreement.

She posted a photo of Habibat, stating they had been apart without a specific reason.

In response, Habibat mentioned she noticed Wunmi followed her on Instagram a few days prior and couldn’t resist following her back.

She expressed joy over the reconciliation, noting that she had prayed to celebrate her 40th birthday peacefully with everyone, adding that God had answered her prayer

Toke Makinwa to launch Christian fellowship

Toke Makinwa announced her desire to launch a Christian fellowship on her Instagram page. She revealed she struck a deal to surrender and allow God to do what pleases Him with her.

The 39-year-old expressed her hunger for the things of God and her willingness to serve Him with like-minded individuals.

She wrote: “God, we had a deal: I am to surrender to you, let go of the wheel, and you do what you know how to do best. Why didn’t I do this earlier? Thank you, Heavenly Father, for keeping your word. I want to start a fellowship group with believers, those who love God. I want to experience God with like-minded people. How do I start? Will you attend? Monthly? Weekly? Help.”

Toke, known for hosting ‘The Late Morning Show on Rhythm 93.7 FM’ and her YouTube vlog series ‘Toke Moments’, followed in the footsteps of actor Yul Edochie, who launched his online ministry, True Salvation Ministry, in January.

Actress Shan George lost N3.6 million

Actress Shan George alleged that Cecilia Chiagoziem Okoro withdrew N3.6 million from her Zenith Bank account.

The 54-year-old actress said the money was transferred to Cecilia Opay’s account.

She wrote, “I need help because I’m dying. This person has just cleared my account. Please, my people, everyone, please help. Zenith Bank, please reverse it. I can’t access my app. I’m dead. Cecilia Chiagoziem Okoro is the person who has just wiped all the money in my account, N3.6 million, into an Opay account.

“I am begging everybody, please, Zenith Bank, Opay, help me. I don’t have any money anywhere. What will I eat? EFCC, Nigerian police, please. It’s today, 3 May, and not up to an hour from now that I am doing this video.”

The actress rose to fame with her roles in ‘Outkast’ and ‘Welcome to Nollywood’.

Ruger wants Wizkid, Burna Boy, and Davido to team up for a song

In an interview on Madame Joyce’s ‘Cocktails and Takeaways’ podcast, Singer Ruger urged Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy to shun rivalry and collaborate.

The singer said the trio’s collaboration and joint world tour would define not just for them but for the Afrobeats genre.

Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid had feuded over who was superior in the music industry. Recently, Wizkid and Davido reignited their long-standing feud on social media.

The 24-year-old artiste rose to fame with the song ‘Bounce’ and secured a record deal in 2021 with Jonzing World. He departed from Jonzing World in 2024 to launch his imprint, named ‘Blown Boy Entertainment’.

BBNaija Chomzy, husband, welcome first child

Former BBNaija star Chomzy and her husband, Henry Chinonso, welcomed their first child. Henry broke the news on Instagram and revealed the child was a boy.

He wrote: “This is the best news and way to start this month. It has been an amazing journey with my queen. God has done it again; it is a baby boy. Thank you, Jesus, for answering all my prayers. My wife just gave birth to a bouncing baby boy.”

“God has been so faithful; of course, I have every reason to thank Him. All our sorrows and sadness have turned to joy. I feel like my father is back again. Please join me in thanking this big God; He is faithful and has never let me and my family down. We are so grateful to the Lord. Love you forever, my queen, Chomzy.”

Chomzy, who rose to fame after participating in the 2022 season of BBNaija, traditionally married Chinonso in Imo state in 2023.

Why I kept my son out of social media – Eniola Ajao

Actress Eniola Ajao said she kept her 21-year-old son, Ayomide Daniel, away from social media to stem the stigma attached to being a single mother.

Eniola, in an interview with Seun Oloketuyi, revealed she decided against venturing into the entertainment industry.

She disclosed that she felt revealing her son might affect her chances of finding a husband, so she decided to reveal Ayomide’s existence to the public after her colleagues perceived her as a ‘young girl’.

Eniola, who rose to fame for her role in the 2004 film Ìgbà Aìmọ̀, had been in the news when Bobrisky was named ‘Best Dressed Female’ at her Àjàkájù (Beast of Two Worlds) movie premiere in March.

Why Nigerians should acquire skills before relocating abroad – Actress Lola Alao

Actress Lola Alao urged Nigerians to acquire fashion designing, hairdressing, or cooking skills before considering relocation abroad.

She disclosed this advice during an interview with her colleague actor Kunle Afod, as she recounted her experience as a caregiver in Canada.

The 53-year-old recounted being slapped by a dementia patient during her caregiving job, an incident that prompted her to resign and start a clothing business.

Before transitioning into acting with a role in ‘Ripples’, the Nigerian television programme, Lola worked as an air hostess. She starred in several movies, including Alaanu Mi, Dokita Alabere, Ewe Koko, Onilara, Esin Obinrin, and Gbokogbokors.

Reason for Wizkid’s outburst -Yul Edochie

Controversial actor-turned-pastor Yul Edochie said Wizkid’s online outburst resulted from the ‘pain of losing his mother’.

Wizkid recently engaged in an online outburst, labelling Don Jazzy, the boss of Mavin Records, an ‘influencer’ and having a heated exchange with Davido.

Yul, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed Wizkid was experiencing intense pain over his mother’s death. The 42-year-old actor said such pain would lead someone to question God and life.

Wizkid’s mother, Dolapo Balogun, died in August 2023. In January, he disclosed feeling lost after his mum’s death.

Why I kept my husband out of social media – Gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori

Gospel singer Adeyinka Alaseyori, in an interview with Leke, son of Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), revealed she consciously kept her husband off social media.

She said her husband preferred a private family life, especially with her sudden fame. Adeyinka is married to Dave Akinyemi.

The couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary in December 2022.

The Ondo-born singer rose to stardom with her 2020 hits ‘Aye Ope’, ‘Oniduro Mi’, and ‘Arojinle’.

Yemi Alade slams colleagues over Afrobeats genre downplay

Singer Yemi Alade slammed her colleagues who downplayed the Afrobeats genre on her X page.

The 35-year-old stated that the genre had contributed to Nigerian artistes’ development. She emphasised that it wasn’t wrong for artistes to denounce Afrobeats when it didn’t define their art, but it was hypocritical to downplay the genre.

Yemi’s outburst followed Davido, Wizkid, and Burna Boy’s denouncement of the Afrobeats genre.

She tweeted: “I don’t see anything wrong in informing your listeners of the genre of music an artist makes, especially when you feel it doesn’t define your art. Just announce your genre in peace. Downplaying the role Afrobeats has played in every artist’s development is hypocrisy.”

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) alumna won the Peak Talent Show in 2009 after signing with Effyzzie Music Group and rose to fame in 2014 with her hit single, ‘Johnny. ‘

I love single freedom – DJ Cuppy

Billionaire Femi Otedola’s daughter, DJ Cuppy, announced on her X page that she loves the freedom of being single.

The 30-year-old tweeted: “I’m finally starting to enjoy weddings since I turned 30. I love the freedom of being single and not being anybody’s plus one.”

DJ Cuppy’s last relationship ended in a failed engagement to British boxer Ryan Taylor. They split in July 2023, just seven months after their surprising engagement in November 2022.

Teni prostrated for IBD Dende

Singer Teni revealed she prostrated to greet businessman Ibrahim Dende, aka IBD Dende, on a plane in 2014 before she hit stardom because of his kindness. Since then, she has held him in high esteem.

Teni, who faced criticism for her association with IBD Dende despite smuggling allegations against him, stated that she was unaware of his criminal activities.

The 31-year-old singer, on her X page disclosure, revealed she did not support criminals.

She tweeted, “I met IBD Dende in 2014, and he was always good to me, even before I became successful. So whenever I see him, it’s always love. I honestly did not know about any criminal activities associated with him. I do not support criminals, so let the law take its course.”

Teni rose to fame with her singles ‘Askamaya’ and ‘Case’.

Angela Okorie vs Mercy Johnson

Actress Angela Okorie called out her colleague, Mercy Johnson Okojie, accusing her of being a murderer and evildoer in the Nollywood industry.

She wrote: “Time’s up for evildoers in Nollywood. Time’s up for Mercy J. After these prayers, I pray none of you turns into a goat. I don’t know why she’s turning into a goat instead of a snake. God, please.

“This weekend will be hot. I promise you, fam. The only thing I ask of you is continuous prayers. The kingdom of darkness is already shaking.

“We are going to break every stronghold, release innocent lives from captivity. We are going to pull them down. Remember, we wrestle not against flesh and blood but against the principalities of this world.”

As of press time, Mercy hasn’t responded to the allegations.

Fashola’s daughter’s wedding

Yewande Fashola, daughter of the immediate past Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, wedded Posi Ogunlesi on Saturday in Lagos.

In viral photos, the groom donned a black-coloured tuxedo suit, while Fashola’s daughter radiated in her white bridal garment.

The former Lagos State Governor, dressed in traditional white attire, held hands with his daughter and led her down the aisle.

Wofai Fada’s controversial marriage

The Cole family, a prominent family in Victoria Island, Lagos, has issued a statement denouncing their son’s recent traditional marriage ceremony, Taiwo, to actress and comedian Wofai Ewa in Ugep, Cross River State.

The family disassociated themselves from the union, stating that they were unaware of the marriage plans, did not grant consent or support, and had valid reasons for their denouncement.

The family patriarch, Kunle Cole, issued a viral statement, notifying all acquaintances, family, and friends that they were unaware of any marriage ceremony for their son, Taiwo Olakitan Cole.

The statement added that the person or persons parading themselves as new members of the Cole family by this purported event are not known nor accepted by the family. So, all publications and documents circled about this must be taken care of.

