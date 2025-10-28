Nigeria Rugby Football Federation (NRFF) on Monday, disclosed plans for an international friendly match with Ghana, signalling a swift start to its new tenure. The(NRFF) on Monday, disclosed plans for an international friendly match with Ghana, signalling a swift start to its new tenure.

The re-elected NRFF President Ademola Are, made the disclosure in Abuja in a statement signed by the federation’s Director of Communications, Tolu Oguntimehin.

Are in the statement, disclosed that the encounter tagged “the Heritage Cup” will take place at the University of Ghana Rugby stadium, Accra and expected to rekindle the historic rivalry between both countries.

“The high-profile fixture promises to be intense with national pride and bragging rights at stake.

“The international friendly marks the new board’s first official engagement after its elections on Oct. 25,” the statement read.

Are said the friendly was part of the federation’s broader strategy to sustain player activity and build competitive momentum ahead of the new season.

“This match is part of our plans to keep the players engaged while we finalise modalities for the league’s kickoff.

“We are focusing on inclusivity ensuring that every geopolitical zone in the country is represented and actively involved,” the statement read.

He noted that the federation is strongly committed to women’s rugby, describing it as a key component of its developmental agenda.

“The Rugby Rising Initiative provides a solid platform to bring more women into the game, to ultimately strengthen our female league in future.

“Nigeria will host the Africa Regional Women’s Sevens in 2026, featuring teams from across West Africa.

“The championship will further spotlight the country’s growing influence in continental rugby,” the statement read,” the statement read.

