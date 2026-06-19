No fewer than 50,000 athletes from more than 50 universities across the country are expected to participate in the 2026 Nigeria Universities Games Association (NUGA) Games, which the University of Calabar (UniCal) will host.

The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Offiong Offiong, disclosed this at a news conference on Thursday in Calabar.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 28th edition of the biennial sporting event is scheduled from 14 November to 24 November.

The vice-chancellor said athletes would compete in 28 sporting events during the games.

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He expressed the institution’s readiness to host the competition, describing it as a platform for promoting academic and athletic excellence and strengthening unity among Nigerian universities.

“I assure you that the University of Calabar is fully prepared to deliver a memorable event anchored on integrity, fairness and sportsmanship,” said Mr Offiong, a professor.

Regarding security, the vice-chancellor said the university is collaborating with relevant security agencies to ensure a hitch-free competition.

According to him, although Calabar remains one of the most peaceful cities in the country, adequate measures are being put in place to guarantee the safety of participants and visitors.

Mr Offiong appealed to stakeholders, including government, corporate organisations, alumni and development partners, to support the successful hosting of the games.

He commended the Cross River Government for its continued support and partnership toward organising the sporting festival.

The vice-chancellor also underscored the media’s role in mobilising public support and enhancing visibility for the forthcoming games.

He noted that hosting the event would accelerate the development of modern and durable sports facilities on the university campus.

Mr Offiong urged the NUGA Council to continue providing guidance and cooperation as preparations intensify for the competition, adding that the institution would construct a sports complex as a legacy project for the 2026 games.

According to him, the project will serve as a lasting reminder of the event and contribute to developing future national and international sporting champions.

NAN reports that the NUGA Games were first hosted by the University of Ibadan in 1966, while UniCal last hosted the competition in 1990.