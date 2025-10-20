The Nigerian women’s national rugby league team, the Green Falcons, have arrived in Canada ahead of their historic participation in the 2025 International Rugby League (IRL) Women’s World Series.

Led by captain Blessing Aladeyelu, the 19-player squad touched down in Brampton, Ontario, where they will open their campaign against Ireland on Tuesday, 21 October at the Terry Fox Stadium.

The encounter, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., marks Nigeria’s first-ever appearance at the global rugby league tournament.

The Green Falcons, who qualified as Middle East and Africa champions, will also face either Fiji or hosts Canada, depending on the outcome of their opening match.

The World Series final and third-place playoff are also set for Sunday, 26 October, at the Terry Fox Stadium.

Nigeria’s qualification journey was remarkable, highlighting their rapid rise on the African rugby scene.

The Green Falcons earned their ticket to Canada after a strong continental campaign—defeating Ghana home and away before overcoming Kenya with a home victory and an away draw.

Their success underlined the team’s growing confidence and technical maturity.

The Falcons spent three weeks in camp, rounding off preparations with two international test matches against the Leopardess of Ghana at the Alaro City International Rugby Pitch in Lagos.

The Nigerian side dominated both encounters, winning the first game 40–0 and sealing the second 24–8 on 11 October.

Team officials said the squad’s preparation focused on improving defensive coordination, set plays, and overall tactical discipline—key areas identified during the African qualifiers.

“This team has worked incredibly hard to get here. The players are determined to represent Nigeria with pride and to show the world that African women’s rugby league has come of age,” an official from the Nigeria Rugby League Federation said.

Below is the full Green Falcons squad for the IRL Women’s Rugby League World Series:

1. Success Iyoha

2. Blessing Funmilayo Aladeyelu (Captain)

3. Ukwuoma Endurance

4. Umude Blessing

5. Shondell Akhabue

6. Innocent Adaeza

7. Adeola King

8. Rukayat Akinade

9. Fedelia Omoghan

10. Daneyelle Shobanjo

11. Siobhan Sheerin

12. Faustina Akeje

13. Becky Okitikpe

14. Catherine Akeje

15. Rachel Iliya

16. Chinaza Abbah

17. Vera Pedro

18. Lauretta Bayere

19. Abiola Obazuaye

Development/injury cover: Aminah Oluwabunmi

As the tournament kicks off, expectations are high for the Green Falcons, whose trailblazing journey continues to inspire women’s participation in rugby across Nigeria and the African continent.