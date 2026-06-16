St. Jude Girls Secondary School, Amarata, Bayelsa State, and King Amakree Academy, Rivers State, have emerged champions of the girls’ and boys’ categories, respectively, at the Atlantic Conference of the 26th MILO Basketball Championship.

The regional competition, held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba, Delta State, featured nine schools in each category battling for the sole qualification tickets to the national finals.

In the girls’ final, St. Jude Girls Secondary School delivered a commanding performance to defeat Urhobo College 46-25 and secure their place at the championship decider. In the boys’ category, King Amakree Academy edged Urhobo College 47-44 in a closely contested encounter to emerge champions.

The Atlantic Conference is the third regional stage of the championship, and has continued to serve as a platform for discovering and nurturing young basketball talents across Nigeria.

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According to organisers, more than 13,000 schools applied to participate in this year’s championship, underlining the growing popularity of the competition and its role in promoting youth development through sports.

Speaking at the event, the Category Manager for MILO at Nestlé Nigeria Plc, Gilbert Tweneboah-Koduah, said the championship remains a powerful platform for instilling values such as discipline, teamwork, resilience and self-belief among young athletes.

“Every game played at this championship reminds us of the courage, determination and promise that exist in our young people. These students are not only competing for medals; they are learning to believe in themselves, work as a team and rise above challenges,” he said.

“We are proud to continue supporting a platform that helps young people turn their passion into purpose.”

Individual excellence was also recognised at the tournament. In the girls’ category, Anthonia Obokawe of St. Jude Girls Secondary School was named the Most Valuable Player after contributing 12 points in her team’s victorious outing.

King Amakree Academy’s Edmund Hart claimed the boys’ Most Valuable Player award after producing an outstanding display and scoring 22 points in the final.

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The event attracted officials from the Delta State Ministry of Education, as well as representatives of the Nigeria School Sport Federation (NSSF), the Nigeria Council of School Sport Federation (NCSF) and the International Basketball Federation (FIBA).

The road to the national finals has already seen champions emerge from the Savannah and Central Conferences. Government Secondary School, Zing, Taraba State, and Family Support Programme Secondary School, Katsina State, won the girls’ and boys’ titles respectively in the Savannah Conference, while Government Secondary School, Gboko, Benue State, and Father O’Connell Science College, Niger State, emerged champions in the Central Conference.

Attention now shifts to the Western Conference, the final regional qualifier, ahead of the 26th MILO Basketball Championship National Finals scheduled for 2 July at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.