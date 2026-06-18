Nigeria’s leading shot put athlete, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, continued his impressive 2026 campaign with a strong second-place finish at the prestigious Ostrava Golden Spike meeting, delivering a season’s best throw to underline his status as one of the most consistent performers on the international circuit.

Competing against a world-class field in the Czech Republic, Enekwechi produced a best mark of 21.43 metres in the third round to secure the silver medal and extend a run of results that has seen him regularly challenge for podium places this season.

The event was won by Italy’s Leonardo Fabbri, whose throw of 21.91 metres proved enough for victory, while New Zealand’s experienced thrower Tom Walsh finished third with 21.26 metres.

For Enekwechi, the performance represents another significant step forward as he builds momentum toward the major championships later in the year.

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The Nigerian has enjoyed a productive season and has consistently delivered at elite-level competitions. Earlier this month, he dominated the Znamensky Memorial in Russia, claiming gold with a winning throw of 21.27 metres. His victory came ahead of Mexico’s Juan Vazquez Gomez and Romania’s Andrei Rares Toader, who completed the podium places.

Before that, Enekwechi also featured at the LA Grand Prix, where he finished fifth with a throw of 21.33 metres in a competition won by Jamaica’s Rajindra Campbell.

His latest outing in Ostrava is particularly noteworthy given the stature of the Golden Spike meeting, one of Europe’s most respected athletics events and a fixture that regularly attracts many of the world’s top field athletes.

For years, Enekwechi has carried the mantle as one of Africa’s most dependable shot put competitors in a discipline often overshadowed on the continent by sprinting and middle-distance events. Yet his consistency continues to command attention.

With a season’s best now on the board and podium finishes becoming increasingly routine, the Nigerian appears to be peaking at the right time as he targets even bigger achievements on the global stage in the months ahead.