The Professional Fighters League officially arrived in Nigeria on Saturday night, delivering a memorable debut event as PFL Africa brought elite mixed martial arts action to the Eko Convention Centre in Lagos.

In front of an energetic crowd, fighters from across Africa and beyond battled for tournament progression, regional supremacy and the opportunity to make history on a landmark night for the sport on the continent.

While Nigerian fans celebrated several standout performances, the evening produced both triumph and heartbreak for the home contingent.

Adeshina’s homecoming ends in disappointment

The headline attraction saw Nigeria’s Wasi “The Nigerian Jaguar” Adeshina take centre stage against Spain’s Ignacio “Nacho” Campos in a featherweight showcase bout that marked PFL Africa’s first-ever main event on Nigerian soil.

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Adeshina started brightly, securing an early takedown and drawing loud cheers from the Lagos crowd. However, Campos quickly regained control, worked his way back to his feet and began imposing himself in the clinch.

A well-timed knee opened the door for the Spaniard, who capitalised moments later by locking in a rear-naked choke to secure a first-round submission victory. The defeat saw Adeshina’s record fall to 10-4, while Campos improved to 8-2 with a statement win on African soil.

Ocheme steals the show

If the main event disappointed local supporters, the co-main event more than made up for it.

Nigeria’s Patrick “Star Boi” Ocheme produced one of the highlights of the night with a spectacular first-round knockout victory over Cameroon’s Octave “The Bantu Warrior” Ayinda in their lightweight tournament opener.

After finding his rhythm early, Ocheme unleashed a devastating flying knee following a check-hook sequence that ended the contest instantly and sent the Lagos crowd into celebration.

The victory improved Ocheme’s professional record to 9-1 and secured his place in the lightweight tournament semifinals.

Bantamweight Contenders emerge

The bantamweight tournament also produced several eye-catching performances.

Algerian-Canadian prospect Karim Henniene maintained his unbeaten record with a rapid first-round anaconda choke submission over Thimna Mhlauli, moving to 7-0 and reinforcing his reputation as one of the division’s most dangerous fighters.

Raphael Uchegbu delivered one of the most complete performances of the night, sweeping all three judges’ scorecards 30-27 against Edson Machavane.

Elsewhere, Dwight Joseph edged Alain Majorique via split decision, while Boule Godogo booked his semifinal place under a relentless ground-and-pound stoppage of Dauda Rajabu in the third round.

Lightweight Tournament heats up

The lightweight bracket continued to take shape as Demba Seck dominated Jean Do Santos across three rounds to earn a unanimous decision victory and a place in the semifinals.

Hussain Al Kurdi joined him after securing a rear-naked choke submission win over Abderrahman Errachidy in the second round.

Nigeria’s Cornel Thompson also advanced, improving his career record to 12 victories with a hard-fought unanimous decision triumph over Aureo Cruz.

Showcase bouts deliver drama

Beyond the tournament brackets, the showcase contests provided plenty of entertainment.

Brazil’s Elisandra Ferreira handed Nigeria’s Juliet Ukah the first defeat of her professional career with an armbar submission in the second round of their women’s strawweight clash.

In the middleweight division, Jordan Fongno ended Yahaya Yahuza’s eight-fight winning streak with a barrage of punches that forced a second-round TKO stoppage.

Earlier in the evening, Shelda Chipito demonstrated remarkable resilience by overcoming an ankle injury before submitting Egypt’s Haidy Ahmed with a rear-naked choke.

Light heavyweight Styve Ngono rounded off a successful night with a dominant unanimous decision victory over Richard Muzaan.

PFL Africa heads to Morocco

Following a successful debut in Lagos, PFL Africa’s inaugural season continues on 10 October with the promotion travelling to Casablanca, Morocco, for its next major event.

The card is expected to feature some of Africa’s most promising MMA talent alongside established regional stars, as the league continues its mission to expand world-class mixed martial arts across the continent.

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Main Results

Ignacio Nacho Campos (8-2) defeated Wasi Adeshina (10-4) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:45 in round 1

Patrick Ocheme (9-1) defeated Octave Ayinda (7-2) via knockout (flying knee) at 3:17 in round 1

Karim Henniene (7-0) defeated Thimna Mhlauli (5-1) via submission (anaconda choke) at 2:23 of round 1

Cornel Thompson (12-3) defeated Aureo Cruz (3-1) via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Jordan Fongno (5-1) defeated Yahaya Yahuza (8-1) via TKO (punches) at 3:39 of round two

Raphael Uchegbu (11-2) defeated Edson Machavane (7-2) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Elisandra Ferreira (10-2) defeated Juliet Ukah (9-1) via submission (armbar) at 1:39 of round two

Hussain Al Kurdi (3-0) defeated Abderrahman Errachidy (5-2) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:23 of round two

Dwight Joseph (16-3) defeated Alain Majorique (6-2) via split decision (27-30, 29-28, 29-28)

Demba Seck (11-3) defeated Jean Do Santos (9-3) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Boule Godogo (5-2) defeated Dauda Rajabu (4-2) via TKO (ground and pound) at 2:42 of round 3

Styve Ngono (8-1) defeated Richard Muzaan (6-4-1) via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Shelda Chipito (2-0) defeated Haidy Ahmed (2-2) via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:49 of round two

For one night, Lagos became the centre of African MMA. And if Saturday’s action was any indication, PFL Africa’s future promises to be every bit as explosive as its debut.