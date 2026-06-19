Nigeria’s journey to the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland, begins this weekend as the country’s finest athletes converge on the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex in Lagos for the highly anticipated Commonwealth Games Trials.

The three-day competition, scheduled for 20–22 June, will serve as the mandatory selection event for athletes seeking places on Team Nigeria ahead of the Commonwealth Games later this summer.

A total of 32 events will be contested, with several marquee races and field events expected to produce world-class performances and fierce competition.

This year’s trials arrive against the backdrop of an increasingly intense rivalry between home-based athletes and a growing contingent of elite performers competing in the United States collegiate system, setting the stage for one of Nigeria’s most competitive national championships in recent years.

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Amusan headlines star-studded cast

Leading the list of stars is African record holder and world champion Tobi Amusan, who enters the women’s 100m hurdles as the overwhelming favourite.

Amusan has enjoyed a strong start to the season, successfully defending her African title before launching an impressive Diamond League campaign. She finished third in Shanghai, second in Xiamen and claimed victory in Rabat, where she equalled her season’s best of 12.28 seconds while breaking her own meeting record.

The 29-year-old recently added another title to her collection by winning the New Taipei Athletics Open in Taiwan in a meet-record 12.72 seconds.

Adaobi Tabogo is expected to provide the strongest challenge as Amusan seeks to reaffirm her dominance.

Sprint fireworks expected

The men’s 100m promises to be one of the highlights of the championships, with all eyes on Auburn University sensation Kanyinsola Ajayi.

Ajayi stunned the athletics world at the NCAA East Regional Championships when he clocked 9.84 seconds to break the long-standing Nigerian record of 9.85 seconds set by Olusoji Fasuba nearly two decades ago.

He further demonstrated his extraordinary form by posting a wind-assisted 9.72 seconds at the NCAA Championships.

However, he will face stern competition from Chidera Ezeakor, Olympian Enoch Adegoke, Israel Okon and Favour Ashe.

The women’s sprint events are equally loaded with talent, featuring Blessing Ogundiran, Rosemary Nwankwo, Rosemary Chukwuma, Maria Thompson and teenage sensation Miracle Ezechukwu.

Ogazi leads 400m charge

Few Nigerian athletes have generated as much excitement this season as Samuel Ogazi.

The University of Alabama star recently produced a stunning personal best of 43.38 seconds in the 400m, moving to the top of the world rankings and establishing himself as one of the brightest young talents in global athletics.

Ogazi will face challenges from Ezekiel Asuquo, Gafari Badmus and Sikiru Adeyemi.

In the women’s 400m, Ella Onojuvwevwo leads a strong field that includes Jecinta Lawrence, Esther Okon, Toheebat Jimoh and veteran Patience Okon-George.

Meanwhile, African record holder Ezekiel Nathaniel is expected to dominate the men’s 400m hurdles after another impressive season competing against elite international opposition.

Field events boast global stars

Beyond the track, several field events are expected to deliver performances of international significance.

Nigeria’s leading shot putter, Chukwuebuka Enekwechi, arrives in Lagos in excellent form after winning gold at the Znamensky Memorial in Russia with a throw of 21.27m before placing second at the Golden Spikes Meeting in Ostrava, Czech Republic, with a mark of 21.43m.

His African record of 22.10m remains one of the continent’s benchmark performances.

The men’s javelin competition will feature NCAA champion Chinecherem Nnamdi, who recently threw a personal best of 82.26m before becoming the first Nigerian man to win an NCAA javelin title.

Another athlete expected to attract significant attention is high jumper Temitope Adeshina. The Texas Tech star completed a remarkable NCAA indoor and outdoor title sweep this season and arrives in Lagos as one of Nigeria’s brightest medal prospects.

The women’s long jump will feature one of Nigeria’s most decorated athletes, Ese Brume, whose achievements include Commonwealth Games gold, World Championship medals and multiple African titles.

Prize money introduced

Adding further significance to the championships is the introduction of prize money for outstanding home-based athletes and coaches.

More than ₦3 million has been earmarked for the Excellence in Athletics Prize, an initiative sponsored by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria’s Second Vice-President, Aku Aghazu, in memory of her late father, Ben Aghazu.

The initiative has received support from former athletes and stakeholders, including Gbolahan Fatuga and Kunle Oguneye, who will reward winners of the women’s 200m and 400m events.

Organisers say plans are already at an advanced stage to increase the prize pool for future national championships.

With Olympic and World Championship medallists, African record holders, NCAA champions and emerging talents all set to compete, the Commonwealth Games Trials promise three days of elite competition as Nigeria’s athletes battle for the opportunity to represent the nation in Glasgow.