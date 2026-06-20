Economic sovereignty, when grounded in capability-building rather than protectionism alone, can become a powerful force for development. Technology transfer is one of the most important instruments available to achieve that objective.

Across the world, countries are rethinking how they build economic resilience. Global supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and growing competition for strategic technologies have reinforced a simple lesson: nations that cannot develop and produce critical technologies remain vulnerable.

This vision of economic sovereignty is not about reactive, isolationist protectionism; it is about ‘capability-building nationalism’ — a strategy designed to integrate Nigeria more deeply into the global economy by strengthening our domestic productive base.

For Nigeria, this reality makes industrial self-reliance not merely an aspiration but a strategic necessity. At the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), we view technology transfer as one of the most effective pathways to achieving that goal. However, technology transfer is not simply about importing machinery or signing international agreements. It is about acquiring knowledge, building local capabilities, creating industries, and developing the human capital required to sustain them.

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Nigeria has pursued industrialisation before. From the indigenisation policies of the 1970s to various industrial development plans and local content initiatives, successive governments have sought to strengthen domestic production. While these efforts achieved varying degrees of success, many encountered a common challenge: ownership was transferred more easily than capability.

The lesson is clear. Sustainable industrialisation requires more than protectionist policies or local participation mandates. It requires deliberate investments in technological capabilities, innovation ecosystems, and productive enterprises.

Why Technology Transfer Matters

Technology transfer is often misunderstood as the movement of equipment or technical designs from one country to another. In reality, its most valuable component is the transfer of know-how: the skills, processes, management systems, and innovation culture that enable industries to grow and compete.

For Nigeria, the stakes are significant. Manufacturing remains below its potential, while dependence on imported machinery, equipment, and industrial inputs continue to place pressure on foreign exchange reserves and expose businesses to global shocks.

Effective technology transfer can help reverse this trend. It can create jobs, strengthen local supply chains, increase productivity, broaden the tax base, and improve national competitiveness. Most importantly, it can transform Nigeria from a consumer of technology into a producer of technology.

Structural Barriers to Scale

Since its establishment in 1992, NASENI has been mandated to develop Nigeria’s science, engineering, and technological infrastructure. For many years, like several research institutions across the country, our efforts were concentrated on research outputs and prototype development.

Today, our focus is different.

We have adopted a strategy built around what we call the 3Cs: Collaboration, Creation, and Commercialisation. This framework is designed to close the long-standing gap between research and industry by ensuring that innovations move beyond laboratories and become products, businesses, and jobs. By pooling expertise with international partners, we move beyond theory to shared, scalable problem-solving. This means designing not just for the lab, but for the factory floor, ensuring that our prototypes address real-world industrial needs. By moving from lab-scale prototypes to market-ready products, we ensure that innovation is not just an academic exercise, but a revenue-generating enterprise.

Our partnerships reflect this approach. Through the DELTA-2 Programme with the Technology Agency of the Czech Republic, Nigerian innovators are collaborating internationally to develop practical solutions in agriculture, mining, and manufacturing. Our partnership with the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) seeks to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities in strategic sectors. We are also working with the Abuja Technology Village to create a technology and manufacturing ecosystem that can support innovation-led industrial growth. Through our DELTA-2 and DICON partnerships, we are already localising the production of critical industrial components, directly reducing our reliance on expensive imports.

At the same time, initiatives such as DELT-Her are helping to expand participation in engineering and technology among women, recognising that industrial transformation must be inclusive if it is to be sustainable.

…we must focus on strategic value chains. Rather than attempting to localise everything simultaneously, efforts should concentrate on sectors where Nigeria possesses clear potential, including agro-processing, renewable energy technologies, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, and industrial spare parts.

These efforts represent an important shift in orientation. Yet, we must be honest: ambition alone does not create industrial capability. Success must ultimately be measured by outcomes — factories built, products commercialised, jobs created, and technologies successfully transferred into local production.

The Challenges We Must Confront

Technology transfer is neither automatic nor guaranteed.

One major challenge is scaling innovations. Developing prototypes is important, but moving from prototypes to commercially viable products require financing, production expertise, quality assurance systems, and access to markets.

Another challenge is fragmentation. Nigeria’s innovation ecosystem involves numerous agencies, research institutions, universities, and private sector actors. Without effective coordination, duplication of effort and inefficient resource allocation become inevitable.

Human capital remains equally critical. Advanced manufacturing requires engineers, technicians, machinists, production managers, and skilled operators. Yet, the country continues to face skills shortages and the effects of talent migration.

Financing also remains a significant obstacle. Technology transfer and industrial upgrading require patient capital, affordable credit, and long-term investment horizons. Domestic firms often struggle to access these resources.

Finally, governance and accountability matter. Investors and technology partners need confidence that programmes are transparent, performance-driven, and protected from undue political interference.

A Pragmatic Framework for Technology Transfer

To effectively build industrial capability, several priorities must guide our approach.

First, we must focus on strategic value chains. Rather than attempting to localise everything simultaneously, efforts should concentrate on sectors where Nigeria possesses clear potential, including agro-processing, renewable energy technologies, pharmaceuticals, construction materials, and industrial spare parts.

Second, public procurement must become a strategic tool for industrial development. Government purchasing power should create reliable demand for domestic products, while maintaining strict performance and quality standards.

Third, financing mechanisms must support scale-up. Research grants are important, but commercialisation requires concessional finance, credit guarantees, and blended investment structures capable of attracting private capital.

At NASENI, we remain committed to ensuring that technology serves not only as a tool for innovation but also as a foundation for industrial competitiveness, economic resilience, and national prosperity. The path ahead is challenging, but by prioritising performance-driven, capability-focused investments, we will turn Nigeria’s industrial potential into a daily reality.

Fourth, technology partnerships should prioritise capability transfer rather than dependency. Joint ventures, licensing arrangements, and technical collaborations should include clear provisions for skills development, local content growth, and knowledge sharing.

Fifth, vocational education and apprenticeship systems must be strengthened. Industrialisation cannot occur without a pipeline of highly skilled technicians and production specialists.

Sixth, quality infrastructure must be improved. Testing laboratories, certification systems, standards development, and metrology facilities are essential for building consumer confidence in locally produced goods.

Finally, transparency and performance measurement must guide every intervention. Clear metrics, including production volumes, jobs created, investment attracted, and technology adoption rates, should determine success.

The consequences of failing to implement these measures are significant. Without strategic prioritisation, resources will be spread too thinly to generate meaningful industrial impact. Without procurement support, domestic manufacturers may struggle to achieve commercial viability. Without financing, promising innovations will remain trapped at the prototype stage. Without skills development, industries will face persistent talent shortages. Without quality assurance, local products may fail to compete. And without accountability, public investments risk being consumed by inefficiency, rather than generating productive outcomes.

In such a scenario, Nigeria could once again find itself repeating a familiar cycle: ambitious industrial policies, limited execution, continued import dependence, and missed opportunities for economic transformation.

A Realistic Path Forward

Industrial transformation does not happen overnight. Every successful industrial nation has built its capabilities through decades of investment, learning, experimentation, and adaptation.

NASENI’s role is not to replace private enterprise. Rather, it is to serve as a catalyst — bridging research and industry, supporting innovation, developing infrastructure, fostering partnerships, and accelerating technology adoption.

Nigeria possesses the market size, entrepreneurial talent, and resource base necessary for industrial growth. What is required now is sustained commitment, policy consistency, and institutional discipline.

Economic sovereignty, when grounded in capability-building rather than protectionism alone, can become a powerful force for development. Technology transfer is one of the most important instruments available to achieve that objective.

At NASENI, we remain committed to ensuring that technology serves not only as a tool for innovation but also as a foundation for industrial competitiveness, economic resilience, and national prosperity. The path ahead is challenging, but by prioritising performance-driven, capability-focused investments, we will turn Nigeria’s industrial potential into a daily reality.

Khalil Suleiman Halilu is the executive vice chairman and chief executive officer of National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).