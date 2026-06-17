Archers from Nigeria, Guinea, Zimbabwe, Côte d’Ivoire and Chad will converge on Lagos this week for the 2026 Zen Archery Lagos International Open Tournament, as the event continues its rapid rise as one of West Africa’s emerging sporting fixtures.

The tournament, organised by Zen Archery Club in partnership with the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), will run from 18 to 21 June at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

Now in its third edition, the competition has more than doubled its international reach, expanding from two participating countries in 2025 to five in 2026.

What began in 2025 as Nigeria’s first international open archery event with about 100 athletes from 16 clubs has steadily evolved into a continental platform for competition and collaboration.

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Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, Aderonke Aderinoye, said the growth reflects rising interest in archery across Africa.

“Every edition of this tournament has been a statement about what is possible when African archery nations choose to compete together rather than apart,” Ms Aderinoye said.

“Going from two countries to five in a single year tells us the appetite is there. Our job now is to build the kind of infrastructure and experience that makes archers want to keep coming back to Lagos.”

Founder of Zen Archery, Emmanuel Oyeleke, said the competition has become more than a sporting event.

“What we are building in Lagos is bigger than a competition,” he said.

“It is a platform for talent discovery, youth development, and proof that Nigeria can host world-class sport on its own soil.”

Lagos backs growing sport

The Lagos State Sports Commission says the tournament aligns with its wider sports development agenda, particularly in youth engagement and talent discovery.

Director-General of the commission, Lekan Fatodu, said archery provides benefits that extend beyond physical competition.

“The power of sports like archery in providing physical stability, mental growth, focus and discipline for young people is remarkable,” Mr Fatodu said.

He added that archery should not be overlooked in discussions about sporting development.

“There are many sports beyond football and boxing that deliver life skills and personal development outcomes. Archery is one of them, and it is here to stay in Lagos.”

Mr Fatodu also highlighted the importance of partnerships in driving sports growth, noting that the tournament reflects effective collaboration between government and private organisers.

Sport, tourism and enterprise

According to Mr Fatodu, the competition also contributes to Lagos’ growing sports tourism profile.

“Athletes are coming into Lagos from different countries, many for the first time. They return as ambassadors of the state,” he said.

He added that sporting events also create economic opportunities for small businesses.

“Around events like this, small traders and service providers benefit. It becomes a value chain that supports entrepreneurship and local enterprise.”

Competition format

For the second consecutive year, the Mobolaji Johnson Arena will host the tournament. The 10,000-capacity venue, formerly Onikan Stadium, is centrally located and has a strong sporting heritage.

Events will take place across eight categories, including Recurve, Compound and Barebow divisions for men and women, as well as Under-18 Barebow and Recurve categories. Both individual and team events will feature.

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As an Open Tournament, athletes compete as individuals or club representatives rather than under national colours. Clubs are also free to register multiple participants per category, a format designed to encourage wider participation and grassroots development.

From national debut to continental fixture

The 2025 edition marked a breakthrough moment for archery in Nigeria, attracting international attention and a visit from Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who also participated in a demonstration session.

That edition also saw the launch of the Zen Archery Foundation, a non-profit arm focused on grassroots coaching, access to equipment, and youth development.

Building on that foundation, organisers say the 2026 edition aims to position Lagos as a recurring hub for African archery and a future candidate for World Archery accreditation.

Plans are also underway for athlete exchange programmes and training partnerships with participating countries.