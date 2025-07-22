D’Tigress captain Amy Okonkwo has made it clear: Nigeria are not heading to Ivory Coast just to participate; they’re going to win.

As the 27th edition of the FIBA Women’s AfroBasket tips off on Saturday, 26 July, the reigning champions will begin their title defence against familiar competition, aiming to extend a golden era that has made them the most feared side in African women’s basketball.

Nigeria’s era of dominance

D’Tigress arrive in Abidjan as the undisputed queens of the continent, having won six AfroBasket titles, including the last four in a row: 2017, 2019, 2021, and 2023.

The first two titles came in 2003 and 2005, but the last four have come with an aura of dominance and purpose rarely seen in African basketball.

The most recent triumph came under new head coach Rena Wakama, who made history in 2023 by becoming the first female head coach to lead a team to AfroBasket glory.

That victory in Kigali, Rwanda, was sealed by an MVP-worthy performance from none other than Amy Okonkwo herself.

Okonkwo: “We’re preparing to win”

Now, as captain and reigning tournament MVP, Okonkwo returns with a new set of challenges and expectations. Speaking during D’Tigress’ first training session in Abuja, the power forward struck a confident tone about the team’s mindset ahead of the tournament.

“I think we’re looking forward to playing against great competition in other great countries. And I think we’re excited to be back together. We have a lot of good energy. We have a lot of new faces,” Okonkwo said.

“We’re just trying to compete, stay focused, and do our best as we can in these couple of days that we have to prepare to go and compete in the Ivory Coast. I mean, we’re preparing to win. We’re working hard. We’re working on our defence, we’re working on our offence, and how we can build the best chemistry as a team to go and play in AfroBasket.”

Her message was clear: Nigeria’s ambition hasn’t changed. But neither has the level of competition.

“I’m very confident in us, but it’s going to take hard work. Anybody can beat anybody, and we have to go in there with high heads and good confidence, and work together and win,” she added.

Group D Draw: Familiar foes await

Nigeria have been drawn in Group D alongside Rwanda and Mozambique, two capable sides who are no strangers to the D’Tigress legacy.

Their opening game will be against Rwanda on Saturday, 26 July; a rematch of sorts from 2023, when Nigeria brushed aside the East Africans en route to the title.

Rwanda, now more experienced and hungry to avenge past defeats, won’t be short on motivation. Mozambique, on the other hand, are seasoned AfroBasket veterans who could pose tactical threats if underestimated.

Eyes on the prize: A shot at five straight titles

If Nigeria succeed in Abidjan, they will claim a record fifth consecutive AfroBasket title; further solidifying their place as Africa’s basketball dynasty.

But for Amy Okonkwo and her teammates, it’s about more than records. It’s about legacy, pride, and flying the flag on the continent’s biggest stage.

The road begins in Group D, but the mission is continental: retain the title, and remind Africa that D’Tigress don’t just win, they rule.

