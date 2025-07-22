Experts have raised concerns that Africa faces risks of imported bias if Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems continue to be developed without including local data.

The experts raised these concerns at the Network of African Data Protection Authorities (NADPA) Conference, held on Monday.

The conference brought together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts who discussed the role of data and AI in shaping Africa’s future.

The experts further discussed balancing innovation with risk, safeguarding data in AI systems, promoting responsible data use, and enabling cross-border data flows.

Data

Speaking during a panel on ‘Data Governance for Responsible and Beneficial Use of AI’, MTN Nigeria’s General Manager for Regulatory Affairs, Ikenna Ikeme, stated that using local content in AI systems is essential for delivering accurate, region-specific results.

Mr Ikeme noted that data can potentially transform businesses by enhancing efficiency.

He warned, however, that it also presents risks, ranging from privacy concerns to investment considerations.

Mr Ikeme, who described these as data’s dual nature, cautioned against an over-reliance on external data.

“Data can be transformational by bringing efficiency to businesses, but it also presents risks, ranging from privacy to investment,” he stated.

He expressed mounting fears shared by many across Africa that the continent could end up relying on foreign-made AI technologies, tools often disconnected from Africa’s unique languages, cultural values, and development needs.

He also echoed the shared view at the gathering that Africa must assert control over its data landscape.

Opportunity and warning

Furthermore, Adewolu Adene, Google’s Government Affairs and Public Policy Manager, projected that AI and data governance could contribute an additional $30 trillion to Africa’s economy by 2030.

Mr Adene urged relevant authorities and stakeholders to ensure Africa is strategically positioned to capitalise on this new economy.

“All relevant authorities and stakeholders must ensure Africa is positioned to capitalise on this new economy,” he noted.

Other panellists at the conference included Nonye Ujam, Microsoft’s Government Affairs Lead; Ololade Shyllon, Meta’s Director of Privacy Policy for Africa, the Middle East, and Turkey; Oliver Patel, Head of Enterprise AI Governance at AstraZeneca (who joined remotely); and Femi Daniel, Senior Counsel, Privacy and Data Protection at Mastercard.

The panellists underscored the need for strong, locally driven data governance systems in Africa. These systems should safeguard individual privacy, guarantee fair access to data, and guide the responsible development of artificial intelligence.

They emphasised that Africa’s ambition should go beyond merely keeping pace with global trends; the continent should play an active role in shaping the direction of technological progress.

They further argued that Africa must develop its own AI models tailored to its unique contexts, rather than depending on external technologies built on foreign datasets.

They said the tools often carry embedded biases and fail to reflect local realities, potentially eroding trust and deepening social disparities.

Themes

As discussions progressed, three central issues consistently surfaced in the conference: aligning policies, building trust in data governance systems, and strengthening homegrown data infrastructure.

Participants at the conference stated that Africa’s future in digital technology and artificial intelligence must be envisioned, developed, and directed by Africans themselves, not outsourced.

More than just a platform for exchanging ideas, the gathering marked a unifying moment, signalling a potential turning point in the continent’s technological evolution.

They encouraged governments to implement unified legal standards that support seamless data exchange across borders, uphold accountability, and safeguard civil liberties, all while fostering innovation.

There was also a strong appeal for immediate investments in local data infrastructure, skill development, and partnerships that promote collaborative technological solutions.

In addition, regulators, including members of NADPA, were urged to take a forward-looking, flexible, and inclusive approach in shaping policies that will govern the responsible use of AI across Africa.

