When Nigeria’s AfroBasket qualifying campaign appeared to be in jeopardy heading into the final window in Libya, few believed a turnaround was possible.

However, through sheer determination and an unwavering belief, the D’Tigers silenced their critics and reignited the hopes of their fans.

They orchestrated a stunning comeback to secure their ninth AfroBasket qualification in the past two decades.

At the heart of this remarkable resurgence was Caleb Agada.

A veteran of Nigeria’s national team, Agada played a pivotal role in guiding a largely new squad to an improbable qualification.

His court performances were stellar—he averaged 19 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6 assists in three must-win games—but it was his voice, passion, and selflessness that truly defined Nigeria’s resurgence.

From the first whistle in Tripoli, Agada set the tone. The D’Tigers were up against the same teams that had beaten them in the first round—Libya, Uganda, and Cape Verde—but this time, there was a different energy.

“Our qualifying games in Monastir were difficult, and when we got to Libya, we were focused on making up for it by getting a qualification ticket. That meant we just had to give our best when we head to Angola later in the year,” Agada told FIBA.basketball.

Nigeria’s dominant 87-67 victory over Uganda was a defining moment. Agada led by example, pushing his teammates to execute with precision and intensity. Even when he fouled out with seven minutes to play, his influence never wavered.

“I knew I played well, but it’s not about me. It’s about the team, and I realized that I still had to do something to boost the confidence of the other players on the court by cheering them on,” he said.

“To think there were seven minutes left in the game and I told my coaches I didn’t want to just sit on the bench looking frustrated. I needed to do something to help my team.”

That moment epitomized Agada’s leadership. His presence on the bench, rallying his teammates, ensured Nigeria finished the game strong and sealed their place at AfroBasket 2025.

For Agada, playing for Nigeria is about more than basketball—it’s about pride, legacy, and giving everything for the green and white.

“We are getting to know each other, and for me in particular, I have been with the national team for about six years. I am very grateful because I know I have experienced a lot,” he reflected.

“I know what it means to the country, what it means to the fans, and what it means to represent my country. So every time I step on the court, I want to give my best for the fans, for the veterans who are no longer playing, and to make Nigeria proud.”

Nigeria’s qualification wasn’t just about bouncing back from a rough start—it was about rediscovering identity and purpose.

Now, with AfroBasket 2025 on the horizon, Agada and his teammates have their eyes set on something even bigger—reclaiming Nigeria’s status as an African basketball giant.

The country has just one Afrobasket title, won 10 years ago, even though D’Tigers made it to the finals on four other occasions: 1997, 1999, 2003, and 2017.

