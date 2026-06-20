If PBAT is seriously interested in doing justice to June 12, he has no alternative but to expressly direct all the security agencies at the federal, state and local government levels to electronically release the files of June 12 to the public and humanity. That way we shall know the real heroes, heroines and villains of June 12.

Chief Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola, without any iota of doubt, was neither a saint nor a radical. But he was a stubborn fighter. He had the guts and fighting spirit to insist on, and demand for, the presidential mandate given to him by Nigerians. This, he demanded, must be recognised, respected and upheld. That was the basis of the popular struggle for June 12.

June 12 turned out to be an heroic endeavour, which exposed hypocritical elements who called themselves “progressives”, “patriots”, “democrats”, and “socialists.” It ultimately showed that Nigeria was a country captured by ethnically bigoted, religiously chauvinistic, highly kleptocratic, and fascistic elements.

Equally, June 12 signified that the First Independence Movement (FIM) had outlived its usefulness, was unsalvageable, and had to be constructively negated. Consequently, it also signalled that the Second Independence Movement (SIM), which would put the masses first, needed to commence.

It was, indeed, extremely sad that it is the All Progressives Congress (APC) that officially declared June 12 as “Democracy Day”, and a public holiday. Sad because the APC shamelessly glorifies lies, kleptocracy, injustice, insecurity and violence. It is a party peopled by incurable lumpen politicians.

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It is ironical that it is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (PBAT) who is declaring patriots, progressives, democrats, and emancipatory fighters as “heroes” and “heroines” of democracy, and badging them with national honours. For the PBAT administration is incurably anti-democracy, fanatically obedient to IMF and the World Bank, joyfully hostile to our national interests, mercilessly anti-masses, and anti-development.

Just as APC and PBAT destroy anything they touch, so also have they ridiculously belittled, bastardised, and polluted the content and essence of June 12. Any wonder, therefore, that moles, villains, anti-June 12 elements, potential fascists, amongst others, have in the last two years been declared heroes and heroines of June 12 and, accordingly, honoured!

Doubtlessly, Abiola was a frontline hero of June 12. Nigerians knew that even before the PBAT declaration. He was subjected to Nazi-type surveillance, and illegally arrested on 23 June, 1994. For four years, he was unjustly held in solitary confinement and incommunicado, while more so subjected to psychological trauma, physical torture, and deliberately restricted medical access.

Morally bankrupt, money-minded, and cash-and-carry propagandists have tried to tarnish Abiola’s image, but they never succeeded in assassinating it. Religious hypocrites, ethnic bigots, regional chauvinists, and lumpen politicians of all shades vilified him. Political turncoats made a fortune out of his misfortune. His family was harassed, placed under strict surveillance, and intermittently intimidated. His business enterprises were intentionally liquidated by the Abacha junta.

Abiola died on 7 July, 1998, before a United States visiting delegation, in highly suspicious and extremely mysterious circumstances, after sipping tea served to him by officials of the Abdulsalami Abubakar military junta. Never had such a calamity befallen Nigeria.

Bagauda Kaltho, a former radical student activist, who graduated into becoming a fearless journalist, press freedom fighter, and restless combatant for social justice, “vanished” in Kaduna. But he was reportedly murdered by Abacha’s assassins. He was a hero of June 12.

Chief Alfred Rewane was shot in his heart and killed in his bedroom on 6 October, 1995, for stridently being pro-June 12, fervently anti-Abacha, and a leading financier of the struggle for the validation of June 12.

Abiola’s wife, Mrs Kudirat Abiola, was on 4 June, 1996 ambushed on the road by six well-armed men, and shot dead. Her driver was also murdered. Yet, he was not declared a hero of June 12. Has never been given any national award. What a class bias!

Bagauda Kaltho, a former radical student activist, who graduated into becoming a fearless journalist, press freedom fighter, and restless combatant for social justice, “vanished” in Kaduna. But he was reportedly murdered by Abacha’s assassins. He was a hero of June 12.

Chief (Mrs) Bisoye Tejuoso, Alhaja Suliat Adedeji, retired Rear Admiral Babatunde Elegbede, and Admiral Olu Omotehinwa, as well as Dr Sola Omosola, amongst many others, were martyred for June 12 by people suspected to be agents of Abacha’s regime. They were all heroes and heroines of June 12.

Many others like Sergeant Patrick Usipeko died, or were most likely killed, in prison. Likewise, there were the 118 pro-democracy protesters who on 6 July, 1993, were shot dead in Lagos. They too were definitely heroes and heroines of June 12, whether PBAT has recognised them or not.

Chiefs Gani Fawehinmi, Abraham Adesanya, and Abiola Opadokun; Professor Omo Omoruyi, Justice Omotunde Ilori, General Alani Akinrinade, Commodore Dan Suleiman (rtd.), among many others, throughout the country, who narrowly escaped Abacha’s assassins, were heroes and heroines of June 12, whether recognised or not by the PBAT administration.

Amongst the journalists were Dapo Olorunyomi of TheNews; Chris Anyanwu of TSM; Ben Obi of Classique; George Mba, Nosa Igiebor and Osa Director of Tell; also, Kunle Ajibade and Femi Ojudu of TheNews; George Onah of Vanguard; Soji Omotunde of African Concord; Moshood Fayemiwo of Razor; and Niran Malaolu of The Diet, who were all illegally arrested and detained for merely reporting and publishing news, articles and photos considered to be pro-June 12 and anti-Abacha. They are heroes and heroines of June 12, whether PBAT recognises them or not.

So were the June 12 commandants and combatants like Beko Ransome-Kuti, Owei Lakemfa, Abiodun Aremu, Osage Obayuwana, Chima Obani, Femi Falana, Olisa Agbakoba, Emma Ezeazu, amongst many others who strategised, organised and led the June 12 struggle in Lagos.

In Edo and Delta states, Jonathan Ihonde led Esosa Edosomwan, Igboyako Nowinta, Duncan Osakue, Felix Oriakhi, Ebohon, and many more, to mobilise the masses for the validation of June 12, opposition of the Interim National Government, and engage in a one-million-man-march. Are they not also heroes and heroines of June 12?

Laoye Sanda, Moshood Erubami and Lam Adesina, under Ola Oni’s leadership, who spearheaded the struggle in the Ibadan area where people were also shot and killed, were equally heroes of June 12, notwithstanding PBAT’s recognition or non-recognition!

Arthur Nwankwo, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Udenta Udenta, Alex Ayatulumuo, Ibuchukwu Ezike, and Monsignor Obiora were in the forefront of the struggle in South-East. They too are heroes of June 12, with or without the government’s recognition.

In Edo and Delta states, Jonathan Ihonde led Esosa Edosomwan, Igboyako Nowinta, Duncan Osakue, Felix Oriakhi, Ebohon, and many more, to mobilise the masses for the validation of June 12, opposition of the Interim National Government, and engage in a one-million-man-march. Are they not also heroes and heroines of June 12?

Chris Abashi, Titus Mann, Tom Adambara, Nelson Ananze, Joseph Sango Sanya, Pam Yusuf, Dung Pam Sha, Sam Egwu, Tony Akika, Rima Shawulu, Chom Bagu, Tor Irapour, Chris Kwaja, John Sok, Dung Pwul, Davou Dalylop, Steve Aluko Maradona, Mahmud Abdul, Kayode Ogundamisi, Sangosanya Joesph, Monday Sochuwuma, Hilter Dadi, Nankin Bagudu, Okechalla Audu, Moses Bot, Benedita Daudu, Kemi Afolayan, Chundung Sha, Issah Jubil, Monday Okotie, amongst others, led the struggle for June 12 in Plateau and other Middle-Belt states. Surely, they are heroes and heroines of June 12.

So too were Anslem Akele, Abdul-Raufu Mustapha, Anas Adamu, Peter Ozo-Eson, Rifkatu Sabo, Tanimu Abubakar, John Gimbason, Daniel Ishaya, Moses Thedeke, Idris Miliki, Fatima Abdulrahman, Ibrahim Waziri, Imason John, Anges Shaaba, Manashe Turaki, Festus Okoye, Salihu Lukman, John Dan-Fulani, Josph Audu Mamman, and Florence Aya, who led the struggle in Kaduna State.

In Kano and Jigawa states, Naseer Kura, Adagbo Onoja, Auwal Rafsanjani, YZ Ya’u, Mustapha Bichi, Dalhatu Isa Fagge, MM Yusuf, Sani Hussein Garin-Gabas, Habib Raina, Balarabe Inuwa Dutse, and Dan Bala Danju, are amongst others, heroes and heroines of June 12.

In Maiduguri, Abdulkadir Isah, Kalli Gazali, Kashim Zannah, Usman Ladan and one ‘Mallam June 12’ led the fight for June 12. Are they not heroes of June 12?

If PBAT is seriously interested in doing justice to June 12, he has no alternative but to expressly direct all the security agencies at the federal, state and local government levels to electronically release the files of June 12 to the public and humanity. That way we shall know the real heroes, heroines and villains of June 12.

Ahmed Aminu-Ramatu Yusuf worked as deputy director, Cabinet Affairs Office, The Presidency, and retired as General Manager (Administration), Nigerian Meteorological Agency, (NiMet). Email: [email protected]