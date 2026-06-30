Coventry City have completed the permanent signing of Super Eagles midfielder Frank Onyeka from Brentford F.C. for an undisclosed fee following a successful loan spell.

The 28-year-old initially arrived at Coventry City F.C. in January and quickly established himself as a key figure in the squad. His move has now been made permanent after the opening of the summer transfer window, with the deal officially taking effect on Wednesday, 1 July.

Onyeka played an important role in Coventry’s successful Championship campaign under manager Frank Lampard, helping the Sky Blues secure the Sky Bet Championship title and earn promotion to the Premier League.

During his loan stint, the Nigerian international made 14 appearances and scored a memorable goal in a crucial victory over Derby County F.C in April, a result that proved significant in Coventry’s title-winning run.

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His arrival also adds valuable top-flight experience to the newly promoted side. Onyeka featured in 75 Premier League matches during his time at Brentford, where he established himself as a reliable and energetic midfielder.

Reacting to his permanent switch, Onyeka expressed his delight at continuing his journey with Coventry.

“I’m really excited for the new season with Coventry. When I first joined last season, I came here with two goals: to win the Championship and help Coventry get promoted to the Premier League.

“I’m really happy to now be a Coventry player back in the Premier League.

“I will give everything to the team, fight for every ball, fight for my teammates and bring my experience.

“My ambition now is to help the club stay in the Premier League and finish as high as we can.”

The permanent transfer marks a new chapter for Onyeka, who will now be aiming to help Coventry establish themselves in the Premier League while continuing to play a key role for both club and country.