Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre has expressed her disappointment at missing the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), urging Nigerians to rally behind the team as they begin their quest to retain the continental title in Morocco.

The Saudi Arabia-based defender shared an emotional message on her X page on Friday, explaining that she would not be part of Nigeria’s campaign because she is still recovering from injury.

“The body is asking for more time and I’m listening ❤️‍🩹,” Plumptre wrote.

“Sad to be missing this WAFCON yet hopeful in the prospect of getting to fight alongside these women again with the support of Nigerians everywhere when the body is ready to compete again.

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“So, in the meantime, back these women, back them on their quest for victory once more. Go easy on them, they need you 💚

“I am with you ladies 🫶🏽

“Naija no dey carry last 🫀”

A notable absentee

Plumptre’s absence is one of the biggest talking points following head coach Justine Madugu’s announcement of Nigeria’s 25-player squad for the tournament.

The former Leicester City defender was a key member of the Super Falcons side that won a record tenth WAFCON title in Morocco last year, playing an important role in Nigeria’s dramatic 3-2 victory over hosts Morocco in the final.

Since making her international debut after switching allegiance from England, Plumptre has become one of Nigeria’s most dependable defenders, combining composure on the ball with versatility across the backline.

The 28-year-old currently plays for Saudi Women’s Premier League side Al-Ittihad, where she has established herself as one of the club’s standout performers.

Falcons begin title defence

Nigeria head into the 2026 tournament as defending champions and record 10-time winners, seeking to extend their dominance by claiming an 11th continental title.

Madugu’s squad will be led by captain Rasheedat Ajibade and includes experienced stars such as goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Osinachi Ohale, midfielder Jennifer Echegini and six-time African Women’s Footballer of the Year Asisat Oshoala.

The Super Falcons have been drawn in Group C alongside Egypt, Zambia and tournament debutants Malawi.

The competition, scheduled to run from 26 July to 16 August in Morocco, will feature 16 teams for the first time. The four semi-finalists will qualify automatically for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, while the fifth-placed team will advance to the intercontinental playoffs.