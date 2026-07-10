Head Coach Justine Madugu has selected a team of 25 players, including Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, undisputed Africa’s best goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, defender Osinachi Ohale, midfielder Jennifer Echegini and forward Asisat Oshoala, to defend Nigeria’s Women Africa Cup of Nations title at the upcoming 14th edition in Morocco, 26 July – 16 August.

There are also home-based goalkeeper Fatima Oloko, defenders Michelle Alozie, Oluwatosin Demehin and Christy Ucheibe, midfielders Halimatu Ayinde and Toni Payne, and forwards Esther Okoronkwo, Francisca Ordega, Chinwendu Ihezuo and Omorinsola Babajide.

Cup-holders Nigeria, gunning for a record-extending 11th title, are up against Egypt, Zambia and debutants Malawi in Group C, with matches to be played in Morocco’s administrative capital, Rabat.

All four teams that make it to the semi-finals of the tournament, which will entertain 16 teams for the first time, will earn automatic spots at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup finals in Brazil, while the fifth-placed team will go straight into an intercontinental playoff tournament.

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The Super Falcons, ever-present at the FIFA Women’s World Cup finals since the inaugural edition in China 35 years ago, edged hosts Atlas Lionesses of Morocco 3-2 in the Final to secure their 10th continental title last summer.

25 SUPER FALCONS FOR 14TH WOMEN AFCON FINALS:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England); Fatima Oloko (Abia Angels)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico); Michelle Alozie (Olivia Wynn, USA); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses, England); Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Sikiratu Isah (Bnot Netanya, Israel); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint Germain, France); Halimatu Ayinde (BK Hacken, Sweden); Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA); Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France)

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (Al Hilal, Saudi Arabia); Gift Monday (Washington Spirit, USA); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Joy Omewa (BK Hacken, Sweden); Francisca Ordega (Ittihad Ladies, Saudi Arabia); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Omorinsola Babajide (AS Roma, Italy); Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachuca Tuzas, Mexico); Uchenna Kanu (Cruz Azul Femenil, Mexico)