Sincerely speaking, the generosity of the 16th Emir of Kano is boundless, and characterised by complete selflessness and unhesitating charity. He has never refused anyone who asked him for something, while frequently prioritising the needs of the destitute over his own family’s provisions. He would give away all his wealth, acting like one who does not fear poverty. He has often given away everything he owned.

In the name of Allah, Most Merciful, the Bestower of Mercy.

All praise is due to Allah, the Lord of the worlds and Lord of all creation — may the salutations of Allah, His peace and blessings be upon the noblest of all of the Prophets and Messengers, Muhammad, upon his family, his Companions and all those who follow them precisely until the establishment of the Hour.

Dear brothers and sisters! Generosity in Islam is a fundamental act of Iman (faith) that extends far beyond monetary donations. It encompasses all forms of selflessness, including sharing time, knowledge, and kindness. Muslim believers are encouraged to give freely, as detailed in the teachings of the Qur’an and Sunnah, without expecting rewards or causing discomfort to the recipient.

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Respected brothers and sisters! His Royal Highness, Khalifah Dr Muhammad Sanusi II (PhD, CON), is the 14th and 16th Emir of Kano and the supreme spiritual leader (Khalifah) of the Tijjaniyyah Sufi order in Nigeria. A renowned economist, banker, and public intellectual, he previously served as the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria before ascending to the throne.

Originally crowned the 14th Emir in 2014, he was reinstated as the 16th Emir in May 2024 by Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf.

As the Grand Khalifah, he provides politico-spiritual guidance to millions of adherents across Nigeria and West Africa.

He hails from the revered Royal Sullubawan Dabo dynasty and is the grandson of the 11th Emir of Kano, Khalifah Muhammadu Sanusi I.

During his tenure at the Central Bank of Nigeria, he was celebrated globally, earning the 2010 Central Bank Governor of the Year award for his transformative anti-corruption banking reforms.

Appointed as a UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Advocate in 2019, he is a vocal champion for female education, child welfare, and poverty eradication.

Known for his immense scholarly capacity, he holds advanced degrees in Economics and Shari’ah law, and famously returned to the classroom to complete a degree in Law at Northwest University, Kano.

Dear servants of Allah! His Highness the Emir of Kano, Khalifah Dr Muhammad Sanusi II is widely recognised for his philanthropy and public advocacy. His generosity takes multiple forms, ranging from direct financial gifts to the less privileged and his former classmates, to his broader advocacy for economic empowerment, structural reform, etc.

Emir Sanusi made headlines for a spontaneous act of giving when he gifted $200 each to his classmates, following an academic class presentation at Northwest University.

During major religious activities and holidays like Ramadan, Eid al-Adha, Eid al-Fitr, etc, the Emir consistently uses his platform to urge the Muslim Ummah and wealthy individuals to extend kindness, support, and charity to orphans, the poor, and the vulnerable.

Beyond cash and food gifts, his generosity of knowledge is highly visible in his efforts to combat extreme poverty. As a vocal advocate and recognised United Nations SDG Advocate, he continually advises both citizens and the government to focus on investing in education and healthcare. He advocates for creating conditions that allow everyday Nigerians to build sustainable income, such as ensuring regular, cost-effective power supply for small enterprises.

Fellow Nigerians! The generosity of the 16th Emir of Kano, Khalifah Dr Muhammad Sanusi II is defined by his lifelong dedication to human capital development, systemic poverty alleviation, and grassroots empowerment. Rather than simple charity, his philanthropy focuses on sustainable frameworks, Islamic social finance, and education.

He ardently champions women’s economic empowerment and girls’ education, frequently advocating for the use of Islamic social finance tools like Zakat, Waqf, and Sukuk to permanently eradicate community poverty.

Through the Sanusi Dynasty Empowerment Foundation, he drives philanthropic initiatives that support healthcare, sustainable agriculture, and community-wide empowerment across Northern Nigeria.

Known for his intellectual generosity, he leads by example. After receiving his PhD in Islamic Law from the University of London, he enrolled as a 200-level Law student at Northwest University, Kano, explicitly to inspire the youth and elderly to pursue lifelong education.

True to his affable nature, his generosity extends to everyday interactions — for instance, as mentioned earlier, gifting his university classmates $200 each following a recent academic presentation.

Through his continuous advocacy, Emir Sanusi remains a major backer of state policies focused on education, youth skills acquisition, and social safety nets.

Sincerely speaking, the generosity of the 16th Emir of Kano is boundless, and characterised by complete selflessness and unhesitating charity. He has never refused anyone who asked him for something, while frequently prioritising the needs of the destitute over his own family’s provisions. He would give away all his wealth, acting like one who does not fear poverty. He has often given away everything he owned.

While his charity is a constant throughout the year, his generosity reaches its absolute peak during the month of Ramadan, Eid al-Fitr and Eid al-Adha celebrations.

His generosity extends far beyond mere wealth. He is equally generous with his time, patience, and forgiveness. Even when provoked, he is known for his benevolence, choosing to forgive and reward those who are harsh towards him.

His character embodies the ultimate ideal of selflessness, driven entirely by a desire to please the Creator (Allah) and help his fellow human beings.

All praise is due to Allah, Lord of the worlds, and may the salutations of peace, security and blessings be upon our beloved Prophet Muhammad, upon his family, upon all his Companions and true followers.

Murtadha Muhammad Gusau is the Chief Imam of Nagazi-Uvete Jumu’ah and the late Alhaji Abdur-Rahman Okene’s Mosques, Okene, Kogi State, Nigeria. He can be reached via: [email protected] or +2348038289761 or +2348024192217.

This Jumu’ah Khutbah (Friday sermon) was prepared for delivery today, Friday, Muharram 25, 1448 AH (July 10, 2026).