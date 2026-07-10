Spain booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after Mikel Merino struck a dramatic late winner to secure a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Belgium on Friday.

The victory also extended Spain’s unbeaten run to a national-record 36 matches and set up a blockbuster semi-final clash with France in Dallas on 14 July.

Merino once again proved Spain’s hero, poking home in the 88th minute after Belgium’s substitute goalkeeper, Senne Lammens, spilled what appeared to be a routine effort. Lammens had only moments earlier replaced the injured Thibaut Courtois.

It was another decisive intervention from the Arsenal midfielder, who has developed a reputation for scoring crucial goals on the biggest stage. He had previously netted extra-time and stoppage-time winners against Germany at UEFA Euro 2024 and Portugal in the Round of 16 of this tournament.

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Spain had taken the lead through Fabián Ruiz, who capped a dominant spell with a composed finish to put Luis de la Fuente’s side ahead.

Belgium, however, fought back and drew level when Charles De Ketelaere rose highest to power home a header, ensuring the teams went into the closing stages level.

Just when extra time appeared inevitable, Merino seized on Lammens’ error to send the Spanish players and fans into celebration.

Although Spain’s defence was breached for the first time at the tournament, they still made history through goalkeeper Unai Simón.

The goal ended Simón’s remarkable run of 649 consecutive minutes without conceding at the FIFA World Cup, setting a new tournament record. The previous mark of 518 minutes had been held by Italy’s Walter Zenga since the 1990 World Cup.

Spain’s latest victory means they remain one game away from equalling Italy’s all-time international unbeaten record, underlining the remarkable consistency of De la Fuente’s side.

The 2010 world champions are now just two victories away from lifting the World Cup for a second time.

Standing in their way are France, who defeated Morocco 2-0 in the quarter-finals behind goals from Kylian Mbappé and Ousmane Dembélé.

The semi-final promises to be one of the tournament’s biggest spectacles, with two of Europe’s in-form sides battling for a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.