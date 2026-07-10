In every organisation there are people who merely occupy positions and those who multiply value. The difference is usually their mindset. Your qualifications may get you the job, but it is the value you bring on board that will determines your advancement. Wherever you find yourself, leave every assignment better than you found it. Solve problems, improve systems and serve people with excellence.

Your career is not determined by how long you have worked; it is determined by how much value you have created.

Have you ever thought why people who work in the same organisation, for the same bosses, and within the same policies and conditions, produce different results? The difference most times is the value they bring on board. Please kindly and sincerely respond to this questions: Are you valuable? Sincerely, how valuable are you? If you were the boss, will you promote yourself, given the way you work and the things you do at work? Do you sincerely think that your organisation will be profitable if everyone worked just like you do?

A value-adding employee will adopt a value adding mindset, which is the habit of constantly looking for ways to improve people, processes and results. It asks, “How can I make this better?” instead of what is the minimum required of me? Or just, what is in it for me? It is having habit that is always focused on how you can make a situation better than you met it, and it involves solving a problem, serving others, rather than just getting the job done.

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Kunle and Tolu graduated from the university the same year. They celebrated together when they got jobs with the same company. They attended the orientation together, went through the same training, started with the same salary, and commenced their careers with happiness and joy. Life was good to them. They were both glad as life unfolded positively for them.

For the first few years, their journeys appeared identical. Then something changed. Tolu began to rise quickly through the ranks. He received commendation after commendation. His responsibilities increased. His salary improved. Before long, he became the head of department, having long become a manager, whereas Kunle was promoted only normally. He had become a manager also but did not enjoy the same level of rapid promotions that his friend was enjoying.

The Director paused before adding words Kunle would never forget. “People are not promoted because they have occupied a seat for many years. They are promoted because they are adding value to the seat. We are grateful that Tolu works with us. We certainly do not want to lose someone like him. Every time an opportunity for advancement arises, his name naturally comes to mind because he consistently creates value.”

He became frustrated. He was so convinced that favouritism was at play, or how did Tolu become bigger when they got their jobs about the same time? He requested a meeting with the Director of Human Resources. “I don’t understand,” he complained. “We graduated together, we were employed on the same day, we have similar qualifications, and yet Tolu keeps getting promoted while I barely get promoted. What exactly am I doing wrong?”

The HR director smiled and invited him to take a seat. “You are right,” he said. “You both joined this company on the same day. But today, you don’t bring the same value to this organisation.” Kunle looked surprised. The Director continued. “Whenever we assign a project to Tolu, he never limits himself to what is requested. He studies the assignment carefully, identifies additional opportunities, anticipates possible challenges, and often returns with ideas that improve the original plan.”

“He doesn’t simply complete tasks; he improves them. Our production process has become more efficient because of his suggestions. Customer satisfaction has increased because of his initiatives. Several cost-saving measures currently benefiting this company came from him. He has helped increase our productivity and profitability.”

The Director paused before adding words Kunle would never forget. “People are not promoted because they have occupied a seat for many years. They are promoted because they are adding value to the seat. We are grateful that Tolu works with us. We certainly do not want to lose someone like him. Every time an opportunity for advancement arises, his name naturally comes to mind because he consistently creates value.”

Then he looked directly at Kunle. “If you decide to become the kind of employee who solves problems, improves systems, and creates value, instead of merely completing assignments, it is only a matter of time before you enjoy the same opportunities. Nobody jokes with a value provider.”

Your greatest job security is your contribution, the value you inject into every assignment. Become so valuable that your presence always makes a positive difference and even in your absence you are always remembered for being valuable. Every organisation protects and rewards people who consistently make a meaningful difference. Nobody jokes with a value provider.

Those words literally transformed Kunle’s career. He stopped asking, “what am I paid to do?” Instead, he began asking, “what value can I add today?” He volunteered for challenging assignments. He learnt new skills beyond his job requirements. He offered solutions instead of complaints. He became intentional about improving every project that came to his desk. Gradually, senior management began to notice him.

They began trusting him with bigger responsibilities. His colleagues sought his opinions. Clients appreciated his professionalism. Promotions followed. So did his earnings. He also became very influential at work. He has learnt the secret to becoming great. The mindset of always adding value. Thanks to the HR director who took time to explain it to him.

Several years later, at a corporate productivity conference, Kunle stood before hundreds of employees as the keynote speaker. As he reflected on his journey, he smiled and said, the turning point in my career came the day I discovered that employers pay salaries for work done, but they reward value created. “My life changed when I stopped working only for my pay check and started working to become indispensable by adding massive value,” he said. The audience rose in applause because they knew he was speaking a timeless truth. Anyone who adds value will enjoy its many benefits. Decide to add value today, you will be glad you did.

Six way to develop a Value-Adding Mindset

Prioritise contribution before compensation. Become a solutions provider, rather than merely identifying problems. Commit to continuous learning to increase your capacity to create value. Make excellence your personal trademark. Understand that promotion is usually the public recognition of private value. Strive to become indispensable through consistent, meaningful contribution.

In every organisation there are people who merely occupy positions and those who multiply value. The difference is usually their mindset. Your qualifications may get you the job, but it is the value you bring on board that will determines your advancement. Wherever you find yourself, leave every assignment better than you found it. Solve problems, improve systems and serve people with excellence. Always remember, employers pay salaries for work done, but they reward value created. Your greatest job security is your contribution, the value you inject into every assignment. Become so valuable that your presence always makes a positive difference and even in your absence you are always remembered for being valuable. Every organisation protects and rewards people who consistently make a meaningful difference. Nobody jokes with a value provider.

Yemi Adetayo is a leadership consultant and transformational catalyst. He can be reached through: [email protected]