Waiting for someone to rescue you is an illusion. Believing that a friend, family member, government, or a “good leader” will suddenly appear and transform your life can keep you stuck. Real progress begins when you take responsibility and make intentional decisions about your life.

Many people spend their lives complaining.

They complain that they don’t have certain things because others treated them unfairly. They blame their struggles on bad circumstances, bad leadership, or even marrying the wrong person. For many, blaming others becomes a habit.

But here is a truth you need to embrace: Your future does not depend on what others will do for you. Your future depends largely on what you choose to do for yourself.

Stay Ahead with Premium Times Follow us on Google News and never miss breaking stories, investigations, and in-depth reporting. Add as a preferred source on Google

Your life is shaped by your decisions. Only you can decide your destiny. Only you can determine your standard of living. Only you can decide the direction your life will take and whether you will become successful.

Waiting for someone to rescue you is an illusion. Believing that a friend, family member, government, or a “good leader” will suddenly appear and transform your life can keep you stuck. Real progress begins when you take responsibility and make intentional decisions about your life.

Some people say, “If only I lived in America, life would be better.” Yet many people in America dream of moving elsewhere.

Others say, “If only I were in Europe or the Caribbean, then I would enjoy life.” Yet people in those same places are also searching for something better.

This reveals an important truth: A change of location does not automatically change your life. A change of mindset and decisions does.

The greatest transformation begins when you stop waiting, stop blaming, and start taking action.

Remember this: The quality of your life tomorrow will be determined by the decisions you make today.

Choose wisely. Act boldly. Take responsibility.

Your future is in your hands.

Sunday Adelaja is a Nigerian born leader, transformation strategist, pastor and innovator. He was based in Ukraine