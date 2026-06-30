The School of Public Administration and Human Resources (SPAHR) says it plans to expand its executive education and professional development programmes as part of efforts to strengthen leadership capacity and institutional development across Africa.

The institution disclosed this in a statement outlining its strategic priorities, which include executive training programmes, leadership seminars, professional certifications, policy dialogues, and capacity-building initiatives targeted at public- and private-sector professionals.

According to the institution, the programmes are designed to address emerging leadership and governance challenges facing organisations and institutions across the continent.

SPAHR said it intends to broaden its activities through executive seminars, conferences, research initiatives and professional exchange programmes aimed at connecting African professionals with global knowledge and best practices.

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The institution noted that leadership development remains critical to addressing governance, institutional and human capital challenges confronting many African countries.

“Leadership remains the foundation of sustainable development,” the institution said, adding that Africa’s future depends largely on competent professionals, ethical leadership and strong institutions.

It stated that its activities are focused on developing leadership capacity and supporting institutional growth through professional education and training.

The institution also said it would continue to pursue partnerships and collaborative initiatives that promote knowledge exchange and professional development.

SPAHR’s professional membership framework recognises individuals across various stages of professional and leadership development. Its membership categories include Associate Member, Member, Fellow, Distinguished Fellow, Grand Fellow, Honorary Doctoral Fellow and Honorary Professorial Fellow.

According to the institution, the framework is intended to encourage professional excellence, recognise achievement and promote lifelong learning.

Leadership development and capacity building have increasingly become areas of focus among educational and professional institutions across Africa, as governments and organisations seek to strengthen public institutions and improve service delivery.

Over the years, executive education programmes, policy dialogues and professional training initiatives have gained prominence as tools for equipping professionals with leadership and management skills required in a rapidly changing global environment.

SPAHR said it would continue to invest in executive education and professional development programmes as it expands its activities within Nigeria and across the continent.

The institution added that its long-term objective is to contribute to stronger institutions and a more skilled professional workforce through leadership education and capacity development initiatives.