Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick has taken another major step in his burgeoning career after Brentford confirmed his promotion to the club’s first-team squad and rewarded him with a new four-year contract.

The 21-year-old Nigerian international, who has linked up with Keith Andrews’ senior squad for pre-season preparations, has committed his future to the Premier League club until 2030, with Brentford also holding the option of extending the deal by a further year.

The announcement caps a remarkable rise for the versatile defender, whose journey from grassroots football in Kaduna to the Premier League has been defined by steady progression, resilience and consistent performances at club and international level.

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews believes Fredrick possesses all the attributes required to establish himself in the senior squad and insisted the club sees enormous potential in the young defender.

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“We’re delighted that Benji has signed a new deal and is going to be part of the group this season because we see a lot of potential in him and where we can bring his game to,” Andrews said.

“He’s already played senior international football and was a big part of Nigeria’s team in their World Cup qualifying campaign.

“Last season, he had a really productive loan in Belgium that was unfortunately cut short due to injury.

“The first port of call for Benji is to integrate into the squad consistently. His last game was the middle of November, so that’s a long time he’s had out through injury.”

Andrews added: “He’s got to come into the first-team space, challenge his team-mates and show the ability and the personality which I know he has.”

From Kaduna to the Premier League

Fredrick’s journey to English football began at Simoiben Football Academy in his hometown of Kaduna before he spent the 2021/22 season with Abubakar Bukola Saraki FC.

His impressive displays earned him a move to Nigeria Premier Football League side Nasarawa United, where he featured both at centre-back and right-back during the following campaign.

His performances also caught the attention of the national selectors, leading to his inclusion in Nigeria’s squad for the CAF Under-20 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Flying Eagles secured a third-place finish.

Brentford first brought Fredrick to England on loan in August 2023, joining the club’s B team under Neil MacFarlane.

He quickly impressed during his debut season, earning places on the bench for two Premier League fixtures and two FA Cup matches before Brentford exercised the option to make the transfer permanent in April 2024.

His development continued during the 2024/25 campaign.

Fredrick was again included in two Premier League matchday squads while playing a key role in Brentford B’s outstanding season, helping the young Bees reach the Premier League Cup final and win the Under-21 Professional Development League national title.

His performances did not go unnoticed, as in May 2025, he was voted Brentford B Players’ Player of the Year, recognition of his influence and consistency throughout the campaign.

Later that same month came another career milestone when he made his senior debut for Nigeria, helping the Super Eagles defeat Jamaica on penalties in the Unity Cup final at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Loan spell in Belgium and Super Eagles breakthrough

To continue his development, Fredrick joined Belgian Pro League side FCV Dender on loan for the 2025/26 season.

The defender made 15 appearances across the Belgian Pro League and the Croky Cup before his progress was halted by a knee injury that brought his loan spell to an early end.

Despite the setback, Fredrick had already become an important figure for the Super Eagles. During the September, October and November international windows, he started Nigeria’s final four matches in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign.

He also featured from the start in Nigeria’s victory over Gabon in the African World Cup play-off semi-final before the Super Eagles suffered a penalty shootout defeat to DR Congo in the decisive final.

Fredrick targets Premier League debut

Speaking after signing his new long-term contract, Fredrick reflected on how much he has grown since arriving in West London nearly three years ago.

The Super Eagle paid special tribute to former Brentford B head coach Neil MacFarlane, now an assistant first-team coach, for helping him settle both on and off the pitch.

“It’s a great feeling. I’m happy and proud of myself, and my family are proud of me as well,” Fredrick said.

“The club has helped me a lot. When I came here, I was a little bit nervous and shy. I didn’t know how to do the basics because where I’m from is a little bit different to here.

“Especially Neil when I first came here. He always encouraged me, never shouted when I made mistakes and just told me to keep my head down and keep playing. He’s helped me grow as a player and a person as well.”

Looking ahead to the new campaign, the 21-year-old made his ambitions clear.

“I just want to keep pushing and learning every single day,” he said.

“My aim is to make my debut with the first team, get Premier League minutes and give my best when I have the opportunity.”

For Fredrick, the new contract and promotion represent another significant milestone in a career that has continued on an upward trajectory.