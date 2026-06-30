Unilever Nigeria Plc has appointed Modupe Femi-Okunbanjo as an Executive Director following the resignation of Ibrahim Sodipe, effective 30 June.

The company disclosed the appointment in a regulatory filing on Monday, praising Mr Sodipe’s contributions to the company.

It stated that Mr Sodipe drove improved turnover and profitability, supporting Unilever Nigeria’s continued progress towards sustainable and profitable growth.

Unilever Nigeria Plc also expressed confidence in the new Executive Director, saying Ms Femi-Okunbanjo’s career reflects trust, transparency, and transformation.

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“Modupe’s career reflects a consistent theme: finance as a driver of trust, transparency, and transformation,” the company said.

Profile

Ms Femi-Okunbanjo is an accomplished finance and governance leader.

For more than 15 years, she has led finance teams, shaped strategy, and strengthened risk management frameworks in the fast-moving consumer goods and telecommunications sectors.

Currently serving as the Financial Controller, Nigeria, and Regional Controls Lead for West Africa at Unilever Nigeria Plc, she oversees financial governance, regulatory compliance, and enterprise risk management.

Her work has been pivotal in embedding ethical leadership and data-driven decision-making at the board level while ensuring the organisation remains resilient amid shifting market dynamics.

Ms Femi-Okunbanjo has built a reputation for enhancing financial reporting, advancing audit excellence, and strengthening governance frameworks, thereby positioning organisations for sustainable growth and long-term value creation.

In her previous roles, she consistently delivered margin expansion, strengthened governance and control environments, and led transformation initiatives in challenging macroeconomic conditions.

She is also committed to developing future talent and advancing financial literacy among younger generations.

Before joining Unilever Nigeria Plc in 2018, Ms Femi-Okunbanjo held key roles at UAC of Nigeria Plc, Helios Towers Nigeria, and Makasa Sun Nigeria Limited, where she pioneered control frameworks from the ground up, eliminated revenue leakages, digitised operations, and embedded financial discipline.

A Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), she holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting from Lagos State University and an MBA with a specialisation in Strategy from the Edinburgh Business School, Heriot-Watt University, UK.