Rangers International FC have strongly rejected allegations of ethnic discrimination following recent comments by Super Eagles winger Moses Simon about his experience during a trial with the club many years ago.

Moses Simon had earlier claimed in a viral interview with UrbanDwellSport, in a flashback that he spent three months training with the current NPFL Champions and believed he had shown enough to earn a deal, only to be overlooked in favour of another player.

“I went to Rangers and trained with them for three months. I was dropped because I was not Igbo, not because of my performance,” Simon said.

“I spent three months with the team, while another player trained just once and got a professional contract because he was Igbo. I never told anyone these stories. It was the first time. But it is a disgrace.”

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However, the nine-time Nigeria Premier Football League champions insisted they have never operated, and do not operate, any policy that discriminates against players based on ethnicity, tribe, religion or place of origin, in a detailed statement signed by General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Amobi Ezeaku, issued on Friday 10, July, 2026 and shared on the club’s official social media channels,

The Enugu based club acknowledged Simon’s right to recount his personal experiences but maintained that such claims do not reflect the values or recruitment philosophy that have defined Rangers throughout their history.

“Rangers International Football Club has taken note of comments attributed to Super Eagles star Moses Simon regarding his experience during a trial at the club many years ago,” the statement read.

“While we respect every player’s right to recount his personal journey, it is important to clearly state that Rangers International FC has never maintained, and does not maintain, any policy of discrimination based on ethnicity, tribe, religion or place of origin.”

The club emphasised its position as one of Nigeria’s most historic football institutions, highlighting that despite its roots in Enugu and the South-East, Rangers has always represented the entire country.

According to the club, players, coaches and officials from virtually every region of Nigeria and across the African continent have contributed to its rich history, united by a common pursuit of excellence on the football pitch.

“For over five decades, Rangers has stood as one of Nigeria’s foremost national football institutions,” the statement continued.

“Although proudly rooted in Enugu and the South-East, the club has always belonged to Nigeria. Throughout its rich history, Rangers has been home to players, coaches and officials from virtually every part of the country and the continent, all united by one objective: excellence on the football pitch.”

Rangers further explained that recruitment decisions have always been based on football ability, discipline, character and commitment rather than ethnic identity.

The club noted that thousands of players have passed through its ranks over the years, with some earning contracts while others did not, stressing that such decisions are influenced by numerous sporting, technical and administrative considerations.

“The club’s recruitment philosophy has always been based on footballing ability, character, discipline and commitment, not ethnic identity,” the statement said.

“Thousands of players have passed through Rangers over the years. Some earned contracts, others did not. Such decisions are part of football and are influenced by numerous sporting, technical and administrative considerations. It would therefore be inaccurate to characterise Rangers as an institution that discriminates against players because of their ethnicity.”

The Flying Antelopes also highlighted efforts by the current management to strengthen professionalism, meritocracy, diversity and inclusion across all levels of the club.

Rangers said their men’s, women’s and youth teams continue to welcome talented footballers from across Nigeria and beyond, reflecting their belief that football should unite rather than divide.

“Indeed, the present-day Rangers has deliberately strengthened the club’s commitment to professionalism, meritocracy, diversity and inclusion,” the statement added.

“Our men’s, women’s and youth teams continue to welcome talented footballers from every part of Nigeria and beyond, reflecting the club’s belief that football should unite rather than divide.”

Reaffirming its commitment to equal opportunity, the club stressed that every talented player deserves the chance to succeed regardless of ethnic background, religion or geographical origin.

“Rangers remains committed to providing equal opportunities to every talented player regardless of ethnic background, religion or geographical origin. The values that define this great club are excellence, integrity, discipline, hard work and unity.”

The club concluded by reiterating its role as a symbol of national integration, insisting that merit will always remain the determining factor in player recruitment and development.

“As one of Nigeria’s most historic football institutions, Rangers will continue to serve as a symbol of national integration, where talent speaks louder than tribe and performance remains the ultimate criterion for opportunity.”